HYT Consulting flags off 2025 bootcamp to bridge graduate employability gap

HYT Consulting, a leading human capital development and workforce transformation company managing over 6,000 employees across Nigeria and Ghana, has announced the second edition of its flagship Employability Bootcamp, holding from November 3 to 7, 2025, in Lagos.

The five-day intensive program is designed to equip recent graduates with industry-ready skills tailored for the Financial Services and SaaS sectors, two of Nigeria’s fastest-growing talent markets. Over 300 participants are expected to benefit, which builds on the success of the inaugural edition launched in July.

Structured as a full career-development cycle, the HYT Employability Bootcamp takes participants through a five-phase process: pre-training screening, classroom learning and mock interviews, competency assessments, post-training deployment to partner organizations, and continuous monitoring with feedback to ensure long-term employability outcomes.

According to the firm, the HYT Employability Bootcamp aligns with its broader mission to close the gap between academic learning and workforce readiness, a persistent challenge in Nigeria’s labour market. The program combines technical training, behavioral skills development, and mentorship sessions delivered by Industry experts.

“At HYT Consulting, we recognize that talent is the new currency of competitiveness,” said Folusho Odegbaike, Chief Executive Officer of HYT Consulting.

“Our Employability Bootcamp was conceived as a bridge between potential and opportunity, transforming graduates into assets employers can immediately trust and deploy.”

This year’s edition is supported by Private Networks Nigeria Limited (PNN), a pan-African technology services organization with over three decades of impact across communications, power infrastructure, and renewable energy sectors.

Through its Business Incubation and SaaS divisions, PNN continues to invest in initiatives that strengthen Africa’s human capital base. Such partnerships underscore the growing recognition that sustainable employability outcomes require collaboration between private-sector leaders and capacity-building institutions.

“We’re proud of the outcomes we’ve achieved so far,” Odegbaike added. “From our first cohort, 52% of participants secured employment within two months, while 17% were serving in the NYSC program.

“These results reaffirm that structured employability training can deliver measurable transformation when backed by committed partners and data-driven design.”

Since its inception, HYT Consulting has positioned itself as a catalyst for human capital development and workforce transformation supporting individuals, institutions, and industries to bridge the skills mismatch that limits youth inclusion in Nigeria’s formal economy.

Through the Employability Bootcamp, the firm continues to reinforce its standing as a thought leader in HR excellence, talent development, and organizational performance.

HYT Consulting is a leading human capital and workforce transformation company providing end-to-end human resource management and capacity development solutions.

The firm helps organizations build stronger businesses by deploying skilled professionals and delivering bespoke training programs tailored to specific organizational needs. Certified by the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) and the Nigerian Institute for Training and Development (NITAD), HYT Consulting operates as a recognized training institution that meets national standards while aligning with international best practices.

Vanguard News