How to choose the best game at casinos such as 1xBet

The iGaming segment, which includes sports betting and online casinos, is gaining many users in Asia thanks to the various possibilities for winning money. While betting is more objective and depends on good sports analysis and strategies, casinos are more unpredictable, and success largely depends on the choice of game.

This is even more decisive when considering that the continent’s leading sites, such as 1xBet, offer players more than 10,000 casino games. So, for those who are new to the industry, it can be a little difficult to choose which game to bet on. If you are experiencing this situation, this article can help you.

First, it will cover the main genres of games available on casino platforms. This will help you understand which one you identify with most. Then, it will talk about other fundamental factors for choosing a game, such as the Return to Player (RTP) rate, volatility, the possibility of creating strategies, and the game developer.

The types of casino games available at 1xBet

You can start your journey in online casinos by betting on several different types of games. However, it is recommended that you gradually get to know each different type of game to determine which ones best suit your style as a player. After all, in addition to trying to win money, it is also important to have fun on these platforms, so the mechanics of the game make all the difference.

Slots

More than half of all games available at online casinos are slots. They were already extremely successful in physical casinos, and transposing the game mechanics to the online environment was simple, since its operation is completely random and depends on a few factors.

In slots, you simply select the bet amount, press the button to spin the machine, and wait for the result. To win, you need to have specific combinations of similar symbols in sequence. Several factors differentiate the thousands of slots available in casinos:

Paylines – These are the ways and combinations with which you can win. For example, with sequential symbols diagonally, vertically, or horizontally. Each slot has a set number of paylines and a base multiplier for each of them.

Return to Player – Each slot has an RTP rate, which represents the percentage of money wagered that, on average, returns to the player who bets consistently.

Theme – Slots differ in the theme represented by the game’s aesthetics, which will define the game’s background and also the figures available on the machines. In addition, this also dictates the sound aspect of the games.

Number of rows and columns – This defines the size of the slots. The smaller they are, the simpler they are to understand. Usually, the smallest slots are 3×3, meaning 3 rows and 3 columns. However, there are much larger slots and also rectangular formats, with a disproportionate number of rows and columns.

Volatility – Volatility represents the risk characteristic of the slot. In some, the winnings are constant but smaller. In others, you will win less often, but the profits will be greater.

Multipliers – These represent the number of times your bet money will be multiplied. Therefore, analyze the maximum multiplier for the selected games. In many cases, the value can reach 5,000x.

Although the variations between slots may seem difficult to understand, they are assimilated almost automatically. That is why this type of game is widely used by beginners who are being introduced to the platforms.

Crash games

Crash games emerged with online casinos, as it is a format that is impossible to practice in physical environments. The game that helped popularize the genre was Aviator.

Therefore, it is always easier to use this reference to explain how these games work. Players place their bets in a space of about 10 seconds between rounds. When the round begins, the plane takes off. The higher it climbs, the higher the multiplier rises.

However, at a random moment, the plane stops flying. The player’s goal is to withdraw the bet before this happens, keeping the multiplier at the moment of cashout. Those who do not withdraw their bet before the crash lose the value of the bet.

Crash games usually allow simultaneous bets, which makes it possible to create strategies for the game. You can set a desired multiplier and keep an eye out when the game goes a few rounds without reaching that value. At these times, it may be ideal to place a bet and, in case of defeat, try again in the next round.

However, this multiplier should not be too high, ideally less than 2. While you focus on this safe value, you can keep another bet, with a smaller stake, seeking higher multipliers. To help with this strategy, crash games have tools that automatically withdraw the bet when the multiplier reaches the set value.

Plinko

Another type of casino game that has recently become popular is Plinko. There are several different games that work in a similar way. They are inspired by the oriental game Pachinko, which in turn is similar to Pinball.

When you place a bet, you throw a ball at the top of a maze. It passes through obstacles until it falls into a pot at the bottom of the interface. Each pot has a set value, which represents the multiplier of the player’s bet.

The biggest advantage of Plinko is that games of this type are usually extremely customizable. Players can choose whether they want more pots with small multipliers but with little chance of losing, or pots with huge multipliers but with more pots that result in losses.

Table games

If you like the classics, table games may become your favorite genre of games at online casinos. After all, they are directly reminiscent of physical casinos. This type of game involves cards, as is the case with Blackjack and Baccarat, dice, or roulette.

In the case of card games, they can be a little more complicated for beginners, as they require an understanding of the rules and strategies. On the other hand, the possibility of creating concrete methods can help those who are already experienced in the game. One of the best-known strategies is card counting in Blackjack.

There are two types of table games in casinos:

Automatic table games – In these cases, the interface is automated, and you play with bots programmed by the developers. The entire pace of the game depends on you, as your navigation will determine everything that is done in the game.

Live table games – In these games, casinos offer live video streams of real dealers. The immersion is much greater, as users can feel like they are in a physical casino. The entire pace of the game depends on the dealers, and the game is played through an interface that recognizes the elements of the video and transforms them into playable buttons. In many cases, it is possible to interact with other players, which is very interesting for beginners to get good tips.

Game shows

In live casinos, there is another type of game that is very successful: game shows. They are also innovative genres that emerged from the advent of virtual casinos.

As the name implies, most games in this genre are reminiscent of TV shows. Instead of dealers, there are charismatic presenters who are shown live on video. The most popular ones consist of wheels of fortune, where you place bets on which position on the wheel the pin will stop. If you guess correctly, you win that multiplier.

In some cases, the games are even more innovative and even involve 3D characters to increase the fun, as in the case of Monopoly Live. In other cases, the games take advantage of sports themes to increase their appeal.

Other factors to consider when choosing the best casino game for you

In addition to the game genre, there are a few other essential factors to consider when selecting a casino game. Check them out.

Game developer

It is not the casinos that manufacture the games they offer, but rather the platform’s partner developers. Typically, online casinos have around 70 developers available. These companies guarantee the integrity and randomness of the games with Random Number Generation (RNG) algorithms.

So, it’s worth getting to know the game providers better. If you find a game that appeals to you, look for other games from the same company. Visit the providers’ websites and check how they are audited to ensure the security and integrity of the games, which can also be important. To make your journey easier, here’s a table with the main developers in the casino game market, showing the main games from each one:

Developer Main games Pragmatic Play Gates of Olympus, Sweet Rush Bonanza, Lucky Tiger Evolution Gaming Lightning Roulette, Monopoly Live, Crazy Time Netent Rabid Randy, Reef Raider, and Mummy Megaways Playson Royal Joker, Thunder Coins, and Book of Gold

Volatility

Volatility indicates the level of risk that the player intends to take when playing. There are three levels:

High volatility – The winnings from each play can be much higher. However, there will be a few winning plays.

Medium volatility – There is a balance between security and risk.

Low volatility – The player will win much more often, but the profit from each win will be lower.

Demo Mode

If you are a beginner, it is essential that the game you choose offers Demo Mode. With this mode, you can play without any financial commitment, in a mode also known as Play for Fun.

This allows you to establish the best strategies and gain a deep understanding of the game mechanics before investing your money in it. Demo Mode can be accessed at the online casinos themselves, and the button that switches between Demo Mode and Real Money Mode is usually located at the top of the game interface. Developer websites also usually offer free demos.

Return to Player

The RTP rate of a game is indicated by a percentage, which represents exactly what the term Return to Player indicates: how much money, on average, returns to the player. However, it is important to note that this is valid for those who play constantly, and not for those who only place one bet.

Understanding RTP is essential for those who like to place automatic bets to optimize their time. Typically, the RTP for slots is around 92 to 97%. Crash games usually have an RTP of 97%. Live table games can exceed 99% RTP, as can Plinko.