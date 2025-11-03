How Owhonda Juliet Nkeiruka is redefining sustainability, peacebuilding in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry

By Ayo Onikoyi

In a time when sustainability, clean energy, and environmental responsibility dominate global conversations, Engr. (Dr.) (Mrs.) Owhonda Juliet Nkeiruka stands tall as one of Nigeria’s most accomplished women transforming the country’s oil and gas landscape. Her work combines the precision of engineering with a deep passion for sustainability, community development, and peacebuilding — qualities that have made her a respected voice in the nation’s energy sector.

With over 15 years of distinguished service, Dr. Owhonda has built an exceptional career that blends technical expertise with visionary leadership. Born in Elele, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, and married to Rumuigbo in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, she represents the best of the Niger Delta — a region rich in resources yet often burdened by environmental and social challenges.

As a Senior Petroleum Engineer and Natural Resources & Environmental Management professional, Dr. Owhonda has played critical roles in Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) management, gas policy implementation, and environmental protection. She currently serves as an Environmental Safeguard Officer, where she leads the development and supervision of Environmental and Social Management Plans (ESMPs), ensuring full compliance with both local and international environmental standards. Her work emphasizes community participation, transparency, and sustainability in all project phases.

In her capacity as Director of the Gas Department at the Rivers State Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, she provides strategic oversight on gas infrastructure development and regulatory compliance. She supervises Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) facilities across the state and plays a pivotal role in implementing the Federal Government’s Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (CNGi), which promotes the use of cleaner and more affordable energy sources.

Dr. Owhonda’s journey in public service is built on diligence, resilience, and an unyielding commitment to excellence. Before assuming her current role, she served in various capacities at the Rivers State Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, including Head of Safety and Conflict Resolution, Head of the Safety Unit, and Petroleum Engineer II. In these positions, she championed safety awareness, strengthened compliance standards, and helped resolve long-standing conflicts between oil companies and host communities, fostering peace and trust in the process.

Earlier in her career, she served as a Resident Engineer with the Rivers State Ministry of Works, where she oversaw landmark projects such as the Eliozu Flyover and the Abuja Bypass. Her technical oversight and attention to detail ensured quality delivery and earned her a reputation as a dependable and result-driven engineer.

Academically, Dr. Owhonda’s achievements are equally impressive. She holds a Ph.D. in Natural Resources, Environmental Management, and Sustainable Development from the University of Port Harcourt, where she also earned her Master’s, Postgraduate Diploma, and Bachelor’s degrees in related disciplines. Her educational background is complemented by professional certifications in crisis management, environmental assessment, conflict resolution, and safety leadership, including specialized training from World Bank-certified programs.

She is a Registered Engineer (COREN), a Member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), a Member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), and a Fellow of the Institute for Crisis Resolution, Peace Building, and Conciliation (FICRPC). Her recognition as a Peace Ambassador by the Global Forum for Peace, Justice, and Human Rights further underscores her commitment to using her expertise to advance social harmony and responsible resource management.

Beyond her titles and professional honors, Dr. Owhonda is known for her empathy, integrity, and unwavering dedication to the greater good. Her peacebuilding initiatives and community engagement efforts have not only stabilized volatile areas within the Niger Delta but have also advanced environmental accountability across multiple oil-producing communities.

To her, true leadership is about inclusion — ensuring that policies, energy reforms, and infrastructural projects are designed to benefit the people, not exclude them. Through this philosophy, she has fostered collaboration between government, corporations, and local residents, making her a trusted bridge between the industry and the communities it serves.

Dr. Owhonda’s story is one of perseverance, discipline, and grace — a shining example for young women who aspire to make an impact in technical and leadership fields traditionally dominated by men. Her life’s work proves that engineering excellence can coexist with compassion, and that the real measure of success in the energy sector lies not only in production statistics but in the positive change it creates for people and the planet.

As the world embraces the shift toward cleaner and more sustainable energy, leaders like Engr. (Dr.) (Mrs.) Owhonda Juliet Nkeiruka continue to redefine the meaning of progress — leading with expertise, empathy, and an unwavering sense of responsibility.