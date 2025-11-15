How I want to be buried – Fayose

Fayose

Former Ekiti State governor Ayodele Fayose has outlined directives for how he wants his burial handled, stating that his remains must be interred within four weeks of his death and that no one should visit his final resting place afterwards.

Fayose, who turns 65 today, made the remarks in a six-minute video posted on YouTube by City Edge TV on Saturday.

He emphasised that the Ekiti State Government should take full responsibility for his body and funeral arrangements.

He said: “Remember me for anything. And when I die, let me say this. Death is inevitable. My body belongs to the Ekiti State Government… I’m delivering a letter to the governor.”

The former governor added that regardless of when he dies, the state should immediately assume responsibility for his remains.

“Let us say in another 20, 30 years, 15 years, whatever time, for the glory of God. The Ekiti State Government takes over my body, and I must be buried within four weeks. Because the state might not be ready within two, three days, we allow them four weeks.”

He also directed that his children should dress in their own clothes and strictly follow whatever instructions the government issues at the time.

Speaking about where he wants to be buried, Fayose said: “My grandmother’s home, the mother of my father, I’ve made the garden there. I should be laid to rest there. After my departure, nobody must come there again. Allow me to go. If you want to show me love, if you want to take care of me, do so now.”

City Edge TV also shared an extended video showing music legend King Sunny Ade performing for Fayose during his birthday thanksgiving, as the former governor danced on stage.

Political leaders across the country celebrated Fayose on his birthday.

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji paid tribute in a message released by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, praising Fayose’s “remarkable contributions” to the state and calling him: “A leader who loves and connects well with the people, a respected grassroots politician and mobiliser, and a statesman who will never shy away from bearing his mind in his determination to see a more prosperous state and country.”

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, described him as “a valuable friend and brother, who will never pretend about where he stands on issues.”

“Ayodele, my younger brother, may you reach the age of your elder brother in good health, and may God continue to make your days on earth fruitful, with immeasurable blessings,” Wike added.