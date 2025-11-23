How I got Uyo’s inclusion in Davido’s album tour – Samuel Isong

By Ayo Onikoyi

When superstar Davido announced his highly anticipated ‘5ive’ Album Tour, featuring just five select states in Nigeria, Uyo in Akwa Ibom State quickly became a focal point of excitement. Behind the city’s inclusion was the vision and persistence of Akwa Ibomite entrepreneur Samuel Isong.

Isong, founder of Rave Media and Ride With Me logistics, successfully convinced Davido’s management team that Uyo was not just ready but essential for the tour. Born in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and deeply rooted in Ikot Ntuen, Oruk Anam Local Government Area, Isong views the inclusion of Uyo as a direct pathway to creating opportunities for the state’s youth.

“Uyo was not a standard stop, and that was the challenge I loved,” Isong said. “I presented Uyo not just as a location, but as an untapped market with a massive, youth-driven fanbase eager for a world-class experience. My pitch emphasized the state’s modern infrastructure, security, and the availability of world-class venues, demonstrating that Akwa Ibom could successfully host an event of this magnitude.”

The Uyo concert’s success was immediate and impactful. Hotels recorded full occupancy, local vendors and food suppliers reported record sales, and the logistics sector experienced a significant boost—all aligning with Isong’s mission to provide investment opportunities for creative and entrepreneurial youths in Akwa Ibom.

An alumnus of Lagos Business School, Isong has cemented his role as a bridge between Nigeria’s cultural elite and the state’s vibrant creative economy.

“This is just the beginning,” Isong said. “Uyo has proven it can host world-class events, and I’m committed to expanding opportunities for our youths and the creative sector.”