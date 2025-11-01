How China is positioning as key partner in Africa’s development – Int’l policy experts

China’s flag

By Nkiruka Nnorom

China’s growing influence in Africa has been a subject of interest and discussions in recent years, with the country positioning itself as a key partner in the continent’s development.



Though this has been unsettling some Western interests, but for Africa, experts say it yields mutual benefit.



A recent dialogue on China-Africa cooperation, held at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) in Lagos, underscored Beijing’s expanding footprint in Africa and its commitment to mutually beneficial partnerships.



The discussions, which centered on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), highlighted China’s distinctive approach to partnership, focusing on mutual benefits, global multipolarity, green development and its growing impact on Africa’s transformation.

The dialogue portrayed China not just as an investor but as a strategic partner reshaping Africa’s economic and geopolitical landscape.



Speakers at the event opined that through the BRI and FOCAC, China advances a new model of South-South cooperation rooted in mutual respect, green development, and shared prosperity, offering Africa an alternative path within an emerging multipolar world.



In his address at the event with the theme: “Dialogue on China-Africa Cooperation under BRI and FOCAC, Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, the Director General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), said that contrary to the belief in some quarters, China’s engagement with Africa is non-colonial and mutually beneficial, with capacity building and infrastructure development at the forefront.



He noted that China involvement has helped African nations harness natural resources, expand industrial capacity, and deliver critical infrastructure.



According to him, China-Africa cooperation is creating a parallel economic network, positioning Africa closer to the centre of international trade.



He said: “Unlike Western powers, China’s engagement is presented as non-colonial and mutually beneficial, built on a foundation of capacity building and infrastructure development. Through this partnership, China aims to serve as Africa’s pathway to global integration, emphasizing shared growth rather than exploitation.



“China’s rise is driving the shift from a unipolar to a multipolar world order. Its engagement with Africa offers an alternative governance model and supports reforms in multilateral organizations for fairer global representation. Through FOCAC, China has pledged billions of dollars for African infrastructure, reinforcing its role as a reliable development partner and a reformist in international governance.



“China’s involvement has helped African nations harness natural resources, expand industrial capacity, and deliver critical infrastructure. The private sector has emerged as the main engine of the China-Africa trade since 2005, strengthening Africa’s industrial systems. China’s leadership in mining—aided by subsidies, infrastructure coordination, and adaptability—has also created new opportunities amid global economic uncertainties, as both regions seek to diversify away from Western markets.



“China-Africa cooperation is creating a parallel global economic network that positions Africa closer to the centre of international trade. This partnership now extends beyond infrastructure to include manufacturing, digital integration, and financial innovation, such as the internationalization of the Yuan (RMB). The relationship is evolving toward regional value chains and a South-South development model grounded in shared prosperity, industrial dignity, and sovereign agency.



In a paper jointly presented by Dr. Rita Agu and Mayowa Albert, titled: “China-Africa Cooperation on Green Development”, they hailed China’s effort at deepening collaboration with Africa in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, waste management, and green technology, saying that the effort aligned with global goals and agenda.



“Aligned with global goals like the Paris Agreement, the UN 2030 Agenda, and Africa’s Agenda 2063, China is deepening collaboration in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, waste management, and green technology.



“This cooperation fosters job creation, emission reduction, and climate resilience, with China increasingly recognized for its corporate social responsibility (CSR) in sectors such as mining,” they said.



Others stressed that China’s rise is driving a shift towards a multipolar world order, offering an alternative governance model and reforms in multilateral organizations.