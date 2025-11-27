Househelp stabs boss’ daughter to death, commits suicide in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Tragedy struck in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Tuesday, as a househelp allegedly stabbed her madam’s seven-year old daughter to death and committed suicide.

It was gathered that the incident happened in the Agip Estate area of the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state but could not be confirmed.

But, on Thursday, the police confirmed the development, describing it as tragic.

The Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, said the development was reported to the police by the mother of the murdered seven-year-old girl, Glory Joseph.

Iringe-Koko said, “On 25th November 2025, one Glory Joseph, female, of No. 21 Okabia Street, Agip Estate, Rumueme, reported at the station that her daughter, Alicia Olajumoke, female, aged 7 years, was stabbed to death at about 1400 hours by one Success, female, surname yet to be known.

“She further stated that the suspect went to the school of the deceased, picked her up, took her to the house, and stabbed her to death. The suspect also inflicted a stab wound on her own throat.

“The scene of the crime was visited, and photographs were taken. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where she was confirmed dead. The suspect was also rushed to the same hospital and confirmed dead.

“The corpse of the deceased has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy. The case has been transferred to the SCID. Preliminary investigation is ongoing, and further developments will be communicated.”