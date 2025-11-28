Hostage-swap report between villagers and bandits in Katsina communities false — Police

The Police Command in Katsina State has dismissed as false the social media reports claiming that bandits and some communities engaged in a hostage-swap arrangement in Safana Local Government Area.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abubakar Aliyu, on Friday in Katsina, made the denial in a statement issued on Friday in Katsina.

“The Katsina State Command is aware of fake news making the rounds on social media.

“The news is alleging that bandit groups and villagers in Safana Local Government, specifically in Babban Duhu, Sabon Birni, and Babanli villages, have engaged in the swapping of hostages.

“The reports appeared to stem from a claim that bandits kidnapped some villagers from the above‑mentioned villages.

“The villagers in turn abducted relatives of the bandits, forcing the bandits into a hostage swap,” he said, according to the report.

However, investigations have confirmed that “no such incident occurred in Babban Duhu, Sabon Birni, or Babanli.

“The command, therefore, wishes to state in the strongest terms that those rumours are baseless, false, and malicious.

“A thorough investigation, including intelligence verification and coordination with community leaders, has found no evidence of any hostage exchange between bandits and villagers in Babban Duhu, Sabon Birni, or Babanli.

“The spread of such misinformation is dangerous, as it inflames public fear, erodes trust in institutions, and could endanger lives,” he said.

The PPRO stressed that the command remained committed to protecting lives and property and appealed to all stakeholders to cooperate with the police and other security agencies in maintaining peace and security in the state.

He urged people to remain calm and vigilant and to refrain from sharing unverified information.

Aliyu further urged the people to report any credible information to the nearest police station or make use of the following emergency numbers: 08156977777, 07072722539 and 09022209690, for prompt response. (NAN)