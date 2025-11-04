Hold Ned Nwoko responsible if anything happens to my siblings — Regina Daniels’ brother

By Efe Onodjae

The ongoing marital controversy between Nollywood star Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, took a fresh turn on Monday night after Regina’s elder brother, Lawrence Daniels, made a series of allegations against the lawmaker on his Instagram story.

In a lengthy social media outburst, Lawrence accused the Delta North senator of hypocrisy and domestic violence, alleging that Nwoko had admitted to slapping Regina “twice”, an action he reportedly described as an attempt “to correct her”.

“You dey confirm to me say I slapped her twice, which any husband would do to correct his wife,” Lawrence wrote. “But went on Channels to say I’ve never hit any woman. How, bro, how?”

He further accused Nwoko of manipulating the situation to silence Regina and her siblings, claiming that their brother, Sammy, is currently being detained by the police at Ogombo Police Station, Lekki-Ajah.

“Police beating Sammy currently at Ogombo Police Station! This media go scatter because everyone should be ready to face the consequences of their actions. If anything happens to any of my siblings, hold Ned Nwoko responsible!” he wrote.

Lawrence, who described himself as a “preacher of peace,” said he had done his best to intervene privately in the family dispute but could no longer remain silent as events escalated. “She [Regina] said no, you vex go arrest her sibling. We should clap for you?” he added.

He further accused Nwoko of being “a narcissist” and using his political influence to oppress his family, warning that the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) would soon stage a protest at the senator’s residence if the situation persists.

The remarks have since sparked outrage across social media, with many Nigerians calling for an independent investigation into the claims of assault and intimidation.

The social media exchange comes days after online reports alleged that Senator Nwoko filed a petition leading to the arrest of Regina’s brother, Sammy Daniels, over allegations of theft and defamation.

Efforts to reach Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Officer SP Abimbola Adebisi for comments on the alleged arrest proved abortive, as text messages sent to his line were not responded to as of the time of filing this report.

Nwoko, a current senator representing Delta North, has yet to issue a formal statement in response to the fresh allegations.