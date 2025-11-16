Herders kill two traders in ambush, POS operator murdered by bandits in Benue communities

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

At least three persons have been reportedly killed in two separate attacks on Nzaav and Zaki Biam communities by armed herdsmen and bandits in Kwande and Logo Local Government Areas, LGAs, of Benue state respectively.

It was gathered that the Kwande incident claimed two lives and while the attack in Zaki Biam claimed the life of a young female POS operator.

A resident disclosed that the victims of the Kwande attack were ambushed on Saturday while returning from the popular Jato-Aka market to Nzaav community in Yaav Council Ward of Turan District.

He stated that the attackers, believed to be armed herdsmen, opened fire on the victims before inflicting multiple machete cuts on them. “Their bodies were later found with deep machete cuts and lying in pools of blood.”

A former Supervisory Councillor in Kwande LGA, Lawrence Akerigba, who confirmed the development, described the incident as horrific.

“This is disturbing. The bodies were badly wounded. It shows that the attacks by terrorists are still ongoing even after overrunning all the communities except Jato-Aka in Turan land. This is nothing but terrorism,” he said.

Chairman of Kwande LGA, Yarkwan Tersua, also confirmed the attack, lamenting the recurring killings and alleging a possible religious undertone to the violence. He appealed for urgent federal intervention, noting that residents remain vulnerable and defenceless in the face of repeated assaults.

He disclosed that investigations were underway to identify those behind the attack.

Meanwhile it was gathered that the attack in Zaki-Biam was carried out Saturday afternoon by suspected bandits on motorbike.

An eyewitness in the community disclosed that the armed men believed to be loyalists of one of the dreaded bandit leaders in the area, stormed a popular POS outlet located within Hausa Quarters with dangerous weapons.

“They shot and killed a young lady at the businesses place and took away all the available cash in her possession and zoomed off. As they fled they shot in the air to scare away the people around.

“The lady was eventually rushed to the hospital where she was confirmed dead by doctors,” he said.

At the time of filing this report, the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Udeme Edet had yet to respond to calls and messages seeking clarification on the incidents.