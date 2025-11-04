Heartbreak as 44-year-old coach Zizovic slumps, dies mid-match

Photo: BORISLAV ZDRINJA ZIPAPHOTO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Emotions ran high in Serbia’s top football division on Monday after FK Radnicki 1923 head coach Mladen Zizovic tragically passed away during his team’s match against Mladost Lucani.

The 44-year-old Bosnian coach reportedly collapsed on the touchline and received immediate medical attention before being rushed to a nearby hospital. Moments later, word of his death filtered back to the stadium, prompting match officials to call off the game just before half-time.

Heart-wrenching footage showed players and staff from both sides breaking down in tears as the devastating news was confirmed.

Zizovic, a former Bosnia and Herzegovina international midfielder, had only taken charge of FK Radnicki 1923 on October 23 — less than two weeks before his passing.

“Our club has lost not only a great professional but above all a good man, a friend, and a sportsman who, with his knowledge, energy and nobility has left a deep mark on the hearts of all who knew him,” FK Radnicki 1923 said in an emotional statement.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina Football Association also mourned his death, describing it as a huge blow to the country’s football family.

“During his rich playing career, Zizovic played for numerous clubs in the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina, most notably HSK Zrinjski Mostar, FK Radnik Bijeljina and FK Borac Banja Luka, and he also wore the jersey of the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team,” the association said.

“After ending his playing career, he dedicated himself to coaching, leading clubs in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the region.

“His untimely passing represents a great loss for Bosnian-Herzegovinian football.”

The Football Association of Serbia (FSS) also paid tribute, writing: “Your love for football and the mark you left will remain with us forever.”

Tributes poured in from across the region, with top club Red Star Belgrade extending their “deepest condolences” to Zizovic’s family and the Radnicki 1923 community.