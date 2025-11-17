H1’25: Fidelity Bank grows gross earnings by 46% to N748.7bn 

By Peter Egwuatu

Fidelity Bank Plc has recorded a gross earning of N748,7 billion for the half-year ended 30 June 2025, H1’25,representing a 46% growth from N512.9 billion recorded in the same period 2024, HI’24.

Highlights of the financial results which was uploaded on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX shows that the bank delivered robust results across key financial metrics including Net Interest Income, which rose to N420.4 billion, compared to N326.4 billion in H1’24; and customer deposits, which grew to N7.2 trillion, from N5.9 trillion in full year, FY 2024.

Similarly, the bank’s Net Revenue increased to N444.4 billion, compared to N396.8 billion in H1’24.

Fidelity Bank continued to expand its digital banking footprint, enhance customer experience, and support key sectors of the economy. The bank’s loan book grew, with net loans and advances expanding to N4.9 trillion, up from N4.4 trillion in FY 2024, reflecting increased support for businesses and individuals. Asset quality remained stable, with non-performing loans well within acceptable limits.

The bank’s capital raising initiatives have further strengthened its financial position, ensuring readiness to meet new regulatory requirements and pursue growth opportunities. Fidelity Bank’s strong liquidity profile and robust governance framework provide a solid foundation for continued success.

Ranked among the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank Plc is a full-fledged Commercial Deposit Money Bank serving over 9.1 million customers through digital banking channels, its 255 business offices in Nigeria and United Kingdom subsidiary, FidBank UK Limited.

The Bank is a recipient of multiple local and international Awards, including the 2024 Excellence in Digital Transformation & MSME Banking Award by BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards