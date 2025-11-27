Gunmen attack Ngige’s convoy in Anambra, kill one, injure others

Senator Chris Ngige

By Vincent Ujumadu

Gunmen on Wednesday attacked the convoy of former Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chris Ngige, along the Nkpor–Nnobi Road in Idemili North Local Government Area, leaving one person dead and several others injured.

Sources said the assailants, dressed in police and military uniforms, opened fire on the pilot vehicle, killing a policeman and carting away his rifle and uniform.

A woman who was reportedly recording the incident with her mobile phone was also shot dead on the spot.

A shop owner who rushed out to observe what was happening was hit by bullets and sustained severe injuries. He lost significant blood but is scheduled for surgery to remove bullet fragments. He is said to be in stable condition.

The escort leader, who also sustained gunshot injuries, has undergone surgery and is expected to recover fully. The pilot car was riddled with bullets.

Dr. Ngige was not in the convoy at the time of the attack. In a statement, Mr. Fred Chukwuelobe, Ngige’s former press secretary, confirmed the incident, saying: “I spoke with His Excellency, Dr. Ngige, who confirmed the attack and assured that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure adequate medical care for the injured. He also extended condolences to the family of the woman who was killed while recording the attack.”

The Anambra State Police Command has yet to issue an official statement on the incident.