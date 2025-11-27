Gunmen attack Ngige’s convoy in Anambra, kill one, injure others

By Vincent Ujumadu

Former Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chris Ngige’s convoy was attacked by gunmen along the Nkpor–Nnobi Road, in Idemili North Local Government Area, killing one and injuring many.

It was gathered that a policeman in the pilot car was shot, and his gun and uniform were taken by the assailants, who were dressed in police and army uniforms.

The gunmen shot a woman who was said to be recording the incident on her phone, and she reportedly died on the spot.

Also, a shop owner who ran to the scene to investigate was also shot; he lost significant blood but is expected to undergo surgery soon to remove the bullets.

He is reported to be in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery. The pilot car was riddled with bullets.

The escort leader who was shot has already undergone surgery and is expected to recover fully. The shop owner was fortunate, as none of the bullets lodged in his spine.

Ngige was not in the convoy at the time of the attack. His press secretary when he was governor, Mr Fred Chukwuelobe, in a statement said: ” I spoke with His Excellency, Dr Ngige, who confirmed the attack and assured that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure adequate medical care for the injured.

“He also extended condolences to the family of the woman who was killed while recording the attack.

The Anambra State Police have yet to release an official statement on the incident.