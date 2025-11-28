Gunmen attack: Ngige recounts ordeal, as Peter Obi visits him

Ngige

By Vincent Ujumadu

Former Governor of Anambra State and immediate past Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has narrated how gunmen attacked his convoy on Thursday in Anambra State, even as he assured the people that he is safe.

Speaking when he received the former governor of the state who took over from him, Mr Peter Obi, at his hometown, Alor, Idemili South local government area, Ngige explained how his aides, who were returning from errands, were ambushed around Umuoji by gunmen dressed in police and military uniforms.

Ngige said the attackers pursued the convoy, shot at them, killed a woman, and wounded his police orderly before dispossessing him of his rifle and uniforms.

Dispelling the rumour of his death, Ngige said: “As you can see, I’m alive; I’m not dead, so there should be no panic.”

He added that the gunmen accused the policemen of “serving a zoo government,” a remark he described as troubling, suggesting a possible attempt to seize arms and police uniforms.

Ngige said he had briefed Governor Chukwuma Soludo on the matter, adding that the governor assured him that the perpetrators would be tracked down to prevent further threats to public safety.

Ngige further clarified that it was uncertain whether the attack specifically targeted at him, noting that his convoy is easily recognisable because his pilot driver of 22 years is widely known.

He, however, added that the group might have simply been attacking convoys with police escorts.

Speaking on the broader security implications of the attack, Ngige restated his long-held view that the case of IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu requires a political solution, emphasizing concerns about Kanu’s health and calling for a more comprehensive evaluation.

In his speech, Obi thanked God for Ngige’s safety and expressed deep sympathy to the family of the slain woman, urging authorities to ensure justice and work tirelessly to prevent such tragedies.

The former presidential candidate of the Labour Party condemned the attack on the convoy of Dr Ngige, describing it as shocking and unacceptable.

Obi stated this on Friday during a visit to Ngige’s country home in Alor, Idemili South Local Government Area, where he commiserated with the former governor and his family.

Speaking during the visit, Obi added that the killing of a woman who was reportedly recording the incident was a “painful reminder of the needless bloodshed people have continued to endure.

He urged security agencies to intensify coordinated efforts as the festive season approaches, noting that citizens of the state deserve to travel and live in peace.