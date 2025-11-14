Gunmen abduct ex-PDP Chairman in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi Ilorin

Former ward Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Boriya–Shiya Ward in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State, and a renowned trader, Alhaji Abubakar Sabi Sise, has been abducted by suspected Kidnappers at gunpoint.

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Vanguard reliably gathered that the incident happened in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, Kwara state Commissioner of police,Ojo Adekimi told Vanguard Friday afternoon that he was not aware of the incident, assuring that he would find out.

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Vanguard reliably‎ gathered that, the attack occurred around 12am when the kidnappers stormed the compound, firing several gunshots into the air to scare the residents.

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‎Sources said that one of Alhaji Sise’s sons who was returning home late at night was intercepted by the Kidnappers.

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‎The hoodlums at gunpoint reportedly ordered him to call his father who opened the door for them.

Upon entering, they reportedly abducted only the father, leaving other family members unarmed.

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‎By morning, shells of bullets and some live bullets were found scattered around the compound, confirming that several shots were indeed fired to scare away residents from revolting against them.

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‎Residents described the incident as brief but frightening, lasting only a few minutes before the gunmen fled.

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‎The local vigilante team in Boriya was immediately alerted and has begun searching the surrounding areas in an effort to track the attackers and rescue the victim.

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‎This is the second kidnapping incident recorded in the area within two months.

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‎A similar case occurred on September 17, when another businessman was abducted from his home in Shiya community, which is only a few kilometers away from Boriya.

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‎As of the time of filing this report, the whereabouts of Alhaji Sabi Sise remained unknown.