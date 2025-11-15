Gunmen abduct ex-PDP Chairman in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Former Ward Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Boriya–Shiya Ward, Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State, and renowned trader, Alhaji Abubakar Sabi Sise, has been abducted at gunpoint by suspected kidnappers.

Saturday Vanguard reliably gathered that the incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Ojo Adekimi, told Vanguard on Friday afternoon that he was not aware of the incident but assured that he would investigate.

It was gathered that the attack took place around midnight when the kidnappers stormed the compound, firing several gunshots into the air to scare residents.

Sources said one of Alhaji Sise’s sons, who was returning home late at night, was intercepted by the kidnappers. At gunpoint, the hoodlums reportedly ordered him to call his father, who then opened the door for them. Upon entering, they abducted only the father, leaving other family members unharmed.

By morning, bullet shells and some live rounds were found scattered around the compound, confirming that several shots had been fired to deter resistance.

Residents described the incident as brief but terrifying, lasting only a few minutes before the gunmen fled.

The local vigilante team in Boriya was immediately alerted and has begun searching the surrounding areas in an effort to track the attackers and rescue the victim.

This marks the second kidnapping incident recorded in the area within two months. A similar case occurred on September 17, when another businessman was abducted from his home in Shiya community, only a few kilometers from Boriya.

As of the time of filing this report, the whereabouts of Alhaji Sabi Sise remain unknown.