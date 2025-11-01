Gummi shouldn’t lose seat over PDP’s internal crisis – CSOs

PDP flags

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Coalition of Civil Society Network has thrown its weight behind Hon. Engr. Abubakar Gummi, warning that a recent court ruling against him could create a dangerous precedent for elected officials who wish to change political parties.

The statement was made on Saturday during a press briefing in Abuja, led by Lukman Muhammad, Convener of the coalition. He urged the judiciary to act fairly while taking into account the wider implications for democracy in the country.

“The Coalition of Civil Society Network stands in solidarity with Hon. Engr. Abubakar Gummi and his constituents. We believe in the principles of democracy and the rule of law and urge all stakeholders to respect these principles,” Muhammad said.

The group criticised the judgment as unfair, noting that it did not properly consider the circumstances surrounding Gummi’s move from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Hon. Gummi’s decision to join the APC was necessitated by the unresolved internal crisis within the PDP, which hindered his ability to effectively represent his constituents,” Muhammad added.

Civil society actors also emphasised that Gummi’s constitutional right to choose his political affiliation must be respected, warning that the ruling could undermine democratic principles and the will of the people.

“This case sets a precedent for the treatment of elected officials and their right to choose their political affiliations,” the coalition said.

The group called on Justice Obiora Egwuatu to review the case, uphold democratic principles, and ensure fairness in the ruling, while considering Gummi’s contributions to his constituency and the nation.

“We urge Justice Obiora Egwuatu to review the case and consider the facts and implications. The judiciary must uphold democratic principles and respect the will of the people,” Muhammad said.

The coalition reaffirmed its support for Gummi and appealed to all stakeholders to safeguard democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria.