Guinea Bissau Coup: Nigeria condemns unconstitutional takeover

Ousted Guinea-Bissau president.

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria has condemned the recent military takeover in the Republic of Guinea Bissau, describing it as an unconstitutional change of government that poses risks to stability in the West African region.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, Nigeria said it received news of the coup “with profound dismay and deep concern,” noting that it undermines democratic progress and constitutional order in Guinea Bissau.

The government expressed solidarity with the people of Guinea Bissau and called for the immediate restoration of constitutional governance, the safety and security of all those detained, and respect for the country’s democratic institutions.

The statement referenced the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, which rejects any ascension to power through unconstitutional means. It also urged authorities in Guinea Bissau to ensure the safety of election observers still present in the country.

Nigeria encouraged all parties involved to remain calm, engage in dialogue, and respect the outcome of the recently concluded elections, whose results were announced by the electoral commission.

The government reaffirmed that, as a member of ECOWAS and the African Union, it will collaborate with regional and international partners to support a return to constitutional rule. Nigeria reiterated its commitment to promoting democracy, peace, and stability across Africa.