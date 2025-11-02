Guber primary: Anxiety in Osun PDP over party’s factional crisis

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

OSOGBO – There is anxiety among members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State over the likelihood of the ongoing factional crisis to affect the proper nomination of the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke ahead of the governorship election in State next year.

The crisis battling the PDP at the national level further deteriorated following a court order stopping its national convention, as well as the suspension and counter suspension of its national officers by two factions in the party.

Some party members in the state lamented over the development, expressing worry that the crisis may affect the proper nomination of the Governor for re-election next year.

A State party chieftain who confided in Vanguard at the weekend disclosed that the current crisis may affect the chances of the governor’s nomination, especially, if another persons should attempt to vie for the ticket with him.

“Our worry is that some people may eventually sponsor someone from the other faction to contest for the party ticket which may lead to another litigation again. The party in Osun cannot afford another round of litigation like it witnessed in 2022”, the chieftain said.

Meanwhile, a party stalwart in Osogbo, Mr Yusuf Adewale expressed concern that the Barrister Nyesom Wike faction may rise against the Governor Adeleke re-election, especially now that both faction have engaged in an open war at the centre.

“We are afraid that the Wike-led faction may go all out against Governor Adeleke’s proper re-nomination against the 2026 governorship re-election. The present situation is making the opposition in the State to spread negative narrative against the governor and the PDP”, he added.

Meanwhile in a swift move to douse the tension, the Osun PDP in statement issued by its Chairman, Sunday Bisi called on the party’s member to remain calm in the face of the present crisis.

“The recent court development is being handled with the maturity and institutional experience for which the PDP is known. The national leadership of our party has already initiated appropriate legal and administrative measures to address the matter without delay.

“While those steps are ongoing, the Osun PDP enjoins all members, supporters, and stakeholders to continue their mobilisation and grassroots engagements toward ensuring a resounding victory for the party in the forthcoming governorship election scheduled for August 8, 2026”, the statement added.