Growth Africa Summit 2025 unites visionaries, with Pressdia as media partner

The Growth Africa Summit (G.A.S 2.0) held on November 1, 2025, at Eridan Space, Alausa, Ikeja, gathered a diverse mix of entrepreneurs, professionals, and changemakers committed to shaping Africa’s growth story.

The annual summit, which continues to attract growing interest across the continent, focused on empowering founders and businesses with insights for sustainable expansion and innovation.

This year’s edition carried the theme “Redefining the Growth Playbook”, highlighting the importance of structure, collaboration, and adaptability in Africa’s evolving business ecosystem. Conversations throughout the day centered on how founders can strengthen their ventures and contribute to the continent’s broader economic transformation.

Pressdia joined the summit as a media partner, supporting visibility efforts and amplifying the spirit of collaboration that defined the gathering. The partnership reflects Pressdia’s ongoing commitment to celebrating innovation and spotlighting the individuals driving progress across Africa.

Olanrewaju Alaka, Chief Executive Officer of Laerryblue Media, parent company of Pressdia, shared,

“The Growth Africa Summit represents the kind of dialogue Africa needs, one that balances vision with execution. It’s about founders and thinkers coming together to redefine how we grow, build, and create value.”

Among attendees was Ifeanyi Nwosu, a brand strategist based in Lagos, who described the summit as “a refreshing space where people genuinely want to see each other succeed. It wasn’t just about startups; it was about community and shared growth.”

Another participant, Zainab Lawal, a business development professional, noted that “the conversations were grounded and relatable. It’s encouraging to see platforms like this giving space to practical discussions around growth and sustainability.”

The event concluded with renewed optimism among participants and a collective sense of possibility for the continent’s business future.

Growth Africa Summit is a pan-African business and innovation platform dedicated to helping entrepreneurs and professionals build scalable, sustainable ventures through collaboration and shared learning.

Pressdia is a digital PR platform by Laerryblue Media that amplifies the voices of African innovators, entrepreneurs, and changemakers through storytelling, editorial partnerships, and strategic media visibility.