Group takes fears over Nigeria’s democracy to world powers

Nigerian Flag

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A civil advocacy group, Nigeria Unite, has petitioned the United States, United Kingdom and the European Union, raising concerns about what it describes as Nigeria’s declining democratic standards.

The group warned that the country’s political direction could mirror the instability spreading across the Sahel.

In a statement signed by its National Secretary, Sunday Daniel, and addressed to the U.S. House of Representatives, the European Commission and the U.K. Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, the group said Nigeria’s democratic institutions were weakening and needed urgent attention.

“We urge the African Union, the United States, and the United Kingdom to take a proactive stance in safeguarding democracy in Nigeria. Diplomatic engagement, monitoring electoral processes, and offering support to civil society organizations are essential steps in this endeavour,” Daniel said:

The petition, titled ‘Imminent Collapse of Democracy in the Sahel Region (West Africa)’, linked its concerns to actions it believes are undermining political competition and stressing state institutions. It warned that these trends could push Nigeria towards a one-party structure ahead of the 2027 elections.

The group also compared Nigeria’s situation to Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger; countries that have recently suffered democratic breakdowns, arguing that instability in Nigeria would carry significant regional consequences.

“There is a significant influx of politicians, including governors, senators, and local government officials, forced to switch to the APC, posing a threat to the diversity of Nigeria’s political landscape,” the petition stated.

The group said the defections weaken the opposition and could reduce elections to formalities rather than genuine contests.

It also expressed concerns about internal tensions in the PDP, LP and ADC, saying the conflicts further affect the opposition’s effectiveness. It referenced the suspension of several PDP national officers and questioned the impact on the party’s cohesion.

“If the trend continues unchecked, future elections in Nigeria may become mere endorsements of predetermined outcomes, leading to a democracy devoid of choice, competition, and accountability,” the petition read.

Nigeria Unite also criticised what it described as unequal access to public resources, saying it limits the ability of opposition governors to compete fairly.

On civic freedoms, the group warned that a shrinking political space was silencing dissent.

“As the political environment in Nigeria becomes increasingly oppressive, we witness the gradual gagging of opposition voices. The chilling effect of state-sponsored intimidation and coercion leaves little room for dissent,” it stated.

The group said ongoing pressure on democratic structures could lead to public unrest, with implications beyond Nigeria.

“The destabilization of Nigeria, with its population of 250 million people, will have repercussions across Africa and beyond. It will threaten peace, increase migration to Europe and the U.S., and worsen the humanitarian and security situation in the Sahel,” Daniel added.

Nigeria Unite urged international partners to support Nigeria’s democratic processes and civil society groups, saying such engagement was critical to preventing further decline.