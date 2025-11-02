Group hails Tinubu for approving 15% import duty on petrol, diesel

The Conference of Registered Voters in Nigeria (CRVN) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving a 15 percent import duty on petrol and diesel, describing the move as a bold and strategic policy to strengthen Nigeria’s petroleum sector and protect local investments.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the group’s National President, Dr. Ebikeme Edesiri, said the policy demonstrates Tinubu’s courage and foresight in promoting energy self-sufficiency and safeguarding the country’s refining industry.

“President Tinubu has once again shown that he is a reform-minded leader who understands what it takes to build a stable economy. This import duty is not punitive—it is protective. It shields our local refineries from unfair competition, supports Nigerian workers, and helps to secure the future of our oil and gas industry,” Edesiri said.

He noted that the decision aligns with the administration’s broader economic reform agenda aimed at boosting local production, protecting jobs, and improving investor confidence. According to him, the import duty will encourage investment in domestic refining, create employment, and reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported fuel.

“This policy is a win-win for government, industry, and the people. By curbing the influx of cheap imported fuel, we will be protecting the huge investments made in domestic refining. It is a practical step toward energy independence and national pride,” the CRVN president stated.

Edesiri added that the policy would promote healthy competition, strengthen the naira, and enhance revenue generation for national development. He described the move as part of Tinubu’s consistent effort to reform the economy through policies such as the removal of fuel subsidies and exchange rate unification.

“Each of these reforms reflects a consistent and visionary economic direction. President Tinubu is making tough but necessary decisions that will set Nigeria on the path of sustainable growth,” he said.

The group urged the federal government to ensure transparency in managing revenue generated from the import duty and channel it into critical infrastructure such as roads, power, and healthcare. It also called on Nigerians to support the reforms, saying the benefits would soon be reflected in job creation, local capacity, and economic stability.

