Grieving family of eight die in Benue auto crash

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Eight members of the Kyegh family, who were mourning the loss of a relative, have died after the vehicle conveying them plunged into River Dura in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State.

The victims were reportedly travelling midweek to make final burial arrangements when the accident occurred.

“The vehicle conveying them plunged into River Dura in Kwande LGA and they all lost their lives. The shocking incident sent waves of grief across their community, leaving neighbours and relatives lamenting the scale of the loss,” a source said.

Chairman of Vandeikya Local Government, Mr. Dennis Guda, visited the bereaved family and described the incident as “a heartbreaking tragedy that has thrown the entire Vandeikya Local Government into deep mourning.” He consoled the family, settled all mortuary bills, and donated eight caskets to support burial preparations.

“No family deserves to go through such unimaginable tragedy alone. We are one people, and their pain is our pain,” he said, assuring the relatives that the council stood firmly with them in their moment of grief.