Govt needs to strengthen framework for mortgages in Nigeria

By Yetunde Akanji

A significant financial decision that many people make in their lifetime is to buy a house, and one of the most common ways to bring this significant financial decision to reality is through a mortgage, system which allows individuals to become homeowners without necessarily paying the entire price upfront, enabling homeownership for those who may not have sufficient savings. In other words, one of the main determinants of housing affordability is the cost and availability of housing credit, both short-term construction credit and long-term mortgage credit.

Either for an individual, the real estate industry, business or the government, mortgage is important. Mortgage enables people, families, and low-income earners with limited resources in particular to accomplish the goal of homeownership, a fundamental component of livelihood.

Advantages of mortgages are many and cannot be overstated. Mortgages are perfect enhancers of the performance of the economy in addition to stimulating growth, investment and income for real estate practitioners, primary mortgage institutions and mortgage lenders. The majority of money in the modern economy is created by commercial banks’ loans.

Borrowers can access a substantial amount of money that can be used for a variety of purposes, such as starting a business, consolidation of debts, making home upgrades or even for schooling through mortgages. Real estate business and property transactions are more effectively driven by mortgages. Real estate appreciates over time, so owning a home can lead to financial gain if the property’s value increases. As you make mortgage payments, you build equity in your home, which can be a valuable financial asset and provide security for the future.

By leveraging borrowed funds to purchase a property, investors benefit from the property’s value appreciation over time, and this can lead to equity accumulation and a long-term investment. There are no better tools for investors in developing wealth and financial security. All these imply that mortgages are extremely important to a working financial system.

A working and effective mortgage system usually encourages home ownership, and countries with a higher mortgage penetration rate naturally have more homeowners than renters because. The United State of America for example relies on mortgage driven homeownership as a means of wealth-building. The European countries have their separate dynamics on the mortgage market and how mortgages are provided as there are differences in taxation and rules on economic protection. Monetary policy of the European Central Bank and its artificially low interest rates has made it effectively affordable for consumers to borrow money.

Here in Nigeria, homeownership is a daunting challenge due to our poor mortgage system which has made many depend on personal savings to build a house. Compounded by economic crunch, high unemployment rate, rising inflation, lack of finance, dearth of long-term loans, stringent lending criteria and the high-interest rates that lenders demand, homeownership has remained a herculean task, even with the introduction of Public Private Partnership to shelter the teeming population, and solutions seem not to be in sight.The country’s benchmark interest rate of about 18.5 per has made mortgage loans more difficult and unaffordable for many.

The National Housing Fund (NHF) Scheme has not made any significant difference. Established via the NHF Act of 1992, Nigerians of 21 years old and above in paid or self employment are to contribute 2.5% of their basic monthly salary to NHF through the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN). This would qualify a contributor to access a loan of N15 million for building, purchasing a house or for renovation of one. Going forward requires a combination of political will and capacity building. Government-backed mortgage guarantee schemes, which decrease lender risk and encourage lenders to offer mortgage loans to a broader spectrum of borrowers, including those with lower incomes is a good idea.

NHF scheme may have to be subjected to review amidst calls by Nigerian workers for its review, complaints by employees in the private sector that they have been exempted from contributing to the fund, and most particularly, in view of the economic realities of the day. Factors of inflation, cost of building and a few other economic indices has rendered N15m grossly inadequate to secure a decent housing unit of any size.

Government need to strengthen its legal and regulatory framework for mortgages, including property rights, land registration, and foreclosure procedures to enable a viable and robust mortgage system. Clear and unambiguous property rights, fast land registration processes, and well-defined foreclosure procedures can give lenders and borrowers better security, perhaps leading to additional mortgage lending.

A major hindrance to housing development and availability, either through mortgage or otherwise in Nigeria is the Land Use Act. It is time to review the Land Use Act which came into effect March 1978. Land should be accessible to people who under the umbrella of cooperatives, institutions, and private establishments are willing to develop.