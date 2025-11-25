Governor Nwifuru presents N884.86bn proposed 2026 Budget to Ebonyi Assembly

Ebonyi Governor, Francis Nwifuru

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has presented a proposed ₦884,868,327,429.95 budget for the 2026 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly.

According to the appropriation breakdown, recurrent expenditure is pegged at ₦135,376,004,846.72, while capital expenditure stands at ₦749,492,322,583.22.

Governor Nwifuru noted that the 2026 proposal represents a 64.88% increase over the current year’s budget, reflecting his administration’s commitment to advancing the People’s Charter of Needs.

Sectoral Allocation

A breakdown of the proposed budget shows:

Administrative Sector: ₦137.4bn (15.5%)

Economic Sector: ₦492.9bn (55.7%)

Law and Justice: ₦5bn (0.57%)

Regional Sector: ₦1.5bn (0.18%)

Social Sector: ₦247.9bn (28.02%)

The governor stated that personnel costs have risen significantly compared with the 2025 actuals due to the implementation of an enhanced pay package for civil and public servants. He added that overhead costs also slightly increased to improve the efficiency of Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

‘Budget of Actualisation and Hope’

Presenting the proposal titled “Budget of Actualisation and Hope,” Nwifuru said the state had recorded meaningful progress through prudent management of the 2025 budget.

“We have moved from lamentation to consolidation in this 2026 budget. We have shifted from survival to recovery. By God’s grace, we are advancing toward all-round prosperity,” he said.

The governor emphasized that despite economic challenges, his administration remained focused on improving the living conditions of all Ebonyians through discipline, determination, and strategic governance.

Legislative Action

Following the presentation, Leader of the House, Hon. Ogbonna Ikporo, moved that the Assembly dissolve into the Committee of the Whole to deliberate on the bill. The budget proposal subsequently passed its first and second readings.

Speaker Rt. Hon. Moses Odunwa thereafter committed the bill to the Appropriation Committee for further scrutiny ahead of its final passage.