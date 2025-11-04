Governor Lawal executing N140 billion projects across Zamfara – Official 

The Zamfara Government says projects worth over N140 billion are currently being executed in the 14 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Mahmud Dantawasa, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Gusau, on Thursday.

Dantawasa said that while some of the projects had been completed, others were still ongoing, “demonstrating the administration’s serious commitment to rebuilding Zamfara.

“The administration of Lawal has embarked on massive developmental projects across all the 14 LGAs.

“Each local government is witnessing over N10 billion worth of projects, covering key sectors, such as health, education, roads, agriculture, water supply, and commerce.

“This reflects the governor’s vision for total transformation and inclusive development.

“The projects are executed in continuation of the governor’s commitment to rebuilding Zamfara and improving the lives of its citizens.

“Across the state, these projects stand as clear evidence of the governor’s dedication to delivering good governance, accountability, and visible results that directly impact communities,” the commissioner said.

He said that five-kilometer township road projects were being executed in each of the 13 LGAs, excluding Gusau, where more extensive projects were ongoing.

He also said that the roads were easing traffic, connecting communities, and stimulating rural and urban commerce.

The commissioner said that renovation and upgrading of general hospitals across all zones were also underway.

He listed the projects to include the construction of a new General Hospital at Nasarawa Burkullu, Bukkuyum LGA, fully equipped with modern medical facilities and upgrading of Primary Health Centres in various rural communities to improve access to quality healthcare.

He said that the Lawal administration had also embarked on the comprehensive rehabilitation of schools in all the LGAs.

“The supply of furniture, textbooks, and learning material, as well as recruitment and training of teachers, is being undertaken to boost the education sector.

“Also, the construction of the Mallamawa – Bukkuyum – Masamar Mudi Road in Bukkuyum LGA, a vital link that will boost agricultural and commercial activities in the area, is ongoing.

“Government is also constructing an ultra-modern market at Nasarawa Burkullu, designed to promote local trade, support small businesses, and strengthen the local economy,” he said.

The commissioner listed some other projects to include the drilling of motorised boreholes and expansion of water supply networks across communities to ensure safe drinking water.

“Rural electrification projects providing reliable electricity to health centres, schools, and public institutions are also being undertaken.

“These projects are at different stages, some completed and inaugurated, others ongoing, demonstrating the administration’s serious commitment to rebuilding Zamfara with transparency and measurable progress,” he said.