Government must prioritise citizen safety, accountability on security issues – RULAAC

By Esther Onyegbula

The Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) has urged the Federal Government to prioritise the protection of all Nigerians, following recent comments by former United States President Donald J. Trump on reported attacks targeting Christian communities in the country.

In a statement issued on Saturday by its Executive Director, Okechukwu Nwanguma, RULAAC noted the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ response to the remarks, but insisted that the core issue remains the need for effective protection of citizens and accountability for security failures.

The organisation stated that while many violent attacks across the country are carried out by non-state actors including armed groups, the duty of government under domestic and international law is to safeguard lives and ensure equal protection for all.

According to RULAAC, persistent attacks on rural communities and worship centres in parts of the country call for improved security intelligence, rapid response mechanisms and transparent prosecution of offenders.

It added that lack of decisive action against perpetrators contributes to erosion of public trust and fuels concerns over security management.

“The responsibility of government is to protect all citizens irrespective of religion, ethnicity or location,” the statement read. “Beyond issuing rebuttals, sustained and verifiable measures are required to prevent attacks, bring offenders to justice and reassure communities of equal protection.”

RULAAC called on authorities to strengthen early-warning systems in conflict-prone areas, ensure prompt investigation and prosecution of suspects regardless of identity, and demonstrate fairness in security operations across all regions.

It stressed that Nigeria’s credibility would be better enhanced through transparent action to curb insecurity rather than diplomatic exchanges.

The organisation urged government and security agencies to prioritise collaboration with communities and stakeholders to restore confidence and guarantee the safety of all Nigerians.