Gov Yusuf to present Kano’s first N1 trn budget for 2026

Gov Abba Yusuf of Kano State

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State on Friday announced that his administration is finalising the state’s first‑ever proposed budget of N1 trillion for the 2026 financial year.

This is contained in a statement issued by his spokesperson Sunusi Dawakin-Tofa in Kano on Friday.

The Governor disclosed the figure while opening the Second Special Executive Council Meeting, which was convened to deliberate on the 2026 budget proposals ahead of their formal presentation to the Kano State House of Assembly next week.

He said the historic budget reflected the administration’s drive to consolidate ongoing infrastructure, urban renewal and socio‑economic development across the state.

According to Yusuf, the increase is due to a substantial rise in internally generated revenue and the blocking of leakages within the revenue system.

“We have strengthened internal revenue mechanisms and sealed leakages, enabling us to plan boldly for transformative projects in 2026,” he said.

Yusuf said that the 2026 budget would focus on housing, agriculture, education, healthcare and support for small and medium enterprises, with the aim of stimulating economic growth and creating sustainable livelihoods for Kano residents.

He said that once concluded, the proposal would be transmitted to the State House of Assembly for legislative consideration.

The governor reaffirmed his commitment to transparency, fiscal responsibility and ensuring that every sector receives the necessary support to deliver quality services.

He said that if approved, it would be the first budget of its size from any northern state in Nigeria.( NAN)