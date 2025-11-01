Gov Oborevwori commended for youths inclusion, devt

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has received commendations for his administration’s remarkable strides in youths’ inclusion and sustainable development initiatives.

Disclosing in a statement, the commendation came at the just-concluded United Nations SDG Action Awards, which held on the 29th of October at TH Roma Capergna palace Rome Italy.

The event brought together global changemakers advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Delta delegation, sponsored by the state government, made an outstanding appearance at the global event, proudly showcasing the state’s rich cultural heritage.

Delegates adorned in traditional Delta attire represented the vibrancy and diversity of the region, reflecting a perfect blend of cultural pride and global engagement.

The United Nations SDG Action Awards is an annual global event that celebrates outstanding individuals, organizations, and governments driving impact across the 17 SDGs.

The awards seek to recognise transformative initiatives that accelerate progress toward ending poverty, protecting the planet, and ensuring peace and prosperity for all by 2030.

It also provides a unique platform for networking, partnership and storytelling among innovators committed to sustainable change.

Leading the Delta delegation was Ambassador Elvis Akpobi, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Youths Mentoring and Development, who used the occasion to highlight the impactful initiatives of the Governor Sheriff Oborevwori-led administration.

Akpobi noted that the current administration has continued to invest heavily in youth development, inclusion, and empowerment through structured programmes that align with the global SDG agenda.

He emphasized that under Governor Oborevwori’s leadership, Delta State has recorded significant progress in addressing youth unemployment, skill development, and entrepreneurship, while also implementing innovative social programs that support vulnerable groups.

The governor’s D-Cares Program, a flagship initiative targeted at reducing hunger and poverty has become a model intervention focused on ensuring food access and livelihood support for underprivileged households across the state.

Further added in the statement, Amb. Akpobi noted that Governor Oborevwori’s vision for a youth-driven Delta remains a key pillar of his administration’s M.O.R.E. agenda, which prioritizes meaningful development, opportunity creation, realistic reforms, and enhanced welfare for citizens.

“Governor Oborevwori has demonstrated uncommon commitment to ensuring that the youth are not just beneficiaries but active participants in governance and development processes,” the statement read.

The governor’s policies have positioned Delta as one of the leading states in Nigeria championing the SDG framework at the subnational level, aligning local strategies with global sustainability standards.

Governor Oborevwori is widely recognized for his visionary leadership and people-centered governance.

His administration’s youth-focused policies and proactive engagement in sustainable initiatives continue to strengthen Delta State’s position as a progressive and development-driven state within Nigeria and beyond.