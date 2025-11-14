Ghana scraps Covid levy, cuts VAT in bid to boost growth

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Ghana has abolished its Covid-19 “Health Recovery Levy” and reduced its value-added tax in a bid to bolster economic growth, the government said Thursday.

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson said the moves would “give back” GHS 5.7 billion ($520 million) to businesses and households in 2026..

Presenting the measures to Parliament, Forson said the changes were designed to modernise Ghana’s VAT system and ease the cost of doing business.

“After months of detailed analysis and broad consultations with stakeholders, we have completed the design of a modernised VAT system fit for Ghana’s economic transformation agenda,” he told lawmakers.

The government is forecasting GPD growth of at least 4.8 percent next year, and said inflation had slowed to 8 percent in October, a tenth straight month of decline.

“The economy is breathing again — stronger, steadier and full of promise,” Forson said, noting that GDP