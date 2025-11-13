Genocide: No religious war in Nigeria – MUSWEN faults Trump’s claim

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Umbrella body for Muslims organisations, the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria, MUSWEN, has disclosed that the country is not in any religious war, hence, unnecessary for President Donald Trump to tag it a country of concern.

Addressing newsmen in Osogbo on Thursday, MUSWEN’s President, Alhaji Rasak Oladejo, he said the declaration by Trump was “a misplaced and unfounded allegation of genocide.”

He insisted that “there is no religious war in Nigeria,” stressing that both Muslims and Christians have equally suffered from insecurity and insurgency, adding the USA’s action showed double standard.

“It is unfortunate that the United States, which overlooks Israeli atrocities in Gaza, now chooses to brand Nigeria as a country of genocide. That is not only misleading but dangerous”, he said.

He argued that insurgency and ethnic conflicts in parts of the country were largely socio-economic and political in nature, not religious, expressing the group’s support for President Bola Tinubu to resolve the lingering insecurity in the country.

“The solution to our national challenges must come from within. What we need is trust, inclusivity, and internal reforms — not intervention from abroad.

“We stand with President Tinubu in every step Allah guides him to take. His efforts to stabilize the economy, unify exchange rates, and attract investors are commendable,” he said.

He also disclosed that the group’s 10th Assembly, with the theme, “Nigeria’s Economy: Any Hope for the Masses?”, scheduled to hold on Sunday, November 16, 2025, in Gbongan, Osun State will feature raising N2billion to promote youth and women empowerment.

According to him, the fund would also be channeled into scholarships for students, advanced skills development in areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and Data Informatics.

“Part of the funds would go toward constructing a modern headquarters for MUSWEN in Ibadan and establishing healthcare facilities across the six South-West states”.