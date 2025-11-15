Genevieve Nnaji makes a stunning return to the spotlight at 2025 AFRIFF

By Benjamin Njoku

Genevieve Nnaji, the ageless Nollywood actress, has resurfaced at the 2025 Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) in Lagos, quelling rumours of her disappearance.

The actress, who took a break from public life and social media many years back, was spotted at the closing ceremony of the festival, radiating in her colorful outfit and captivating the audience with her irresistible looks. Her reappearance has sparked hope that she will resume her acting career and social life soon, delighting her fans who have been eagerly awaiting her return to the big screen.

A photo of the actress posing with colleagues, including Uche Jombo and founder of AFRIFF, Chioma Ude has been circulating online, showcasing her timeless beauty and charm.

The actress’s break from the spotlight had fueled speculation about her mental health back then, but she has since made public appearances and returned to social media, debunking claims of her “disappearance”. Genevieve’s latest appearance at AFRIFF marks a significant return to the spotlight, and fans are eager to see what’s next for the beloved screen goddess.