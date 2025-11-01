General Overseer of Gospel Believers’ Mission urges Nigerians to hold on to hope

…declares 2025 convention as Season of Divine Visitation

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

At a time when many Nigerians are battling despair, moral decline, and diminishing faith in the nation’s future, the General Overseer of the Gospel Believers’ Mission (GBM), Rev. (Dr.) Ezra Jako, has urged citizens to hold firmly to hope, saying that as long as there is life, “there is always an opportunity for renewal and restoration.”

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the 2025 GBM Annual Convention, themed “Divine Visitation for Restoration,” Rev. Jako said the gathering comes at a prophetic moment when God seeks to restore hope, confidence, and trust to His people and to the nation.

“One thing we must never lose in life is hope,” he said. “If there is no hope, there is no help. Many give up too soon, and when the blessing arrives, they are no longer there to enjoy it.”

He described the annual convention as both a spiritual revival and a social intervention, structured to address moral, emotional, and physical needs through teachings, seminars, counseling, youth mentorship, and community empowerment programs.

Responding to claims that the Church has failed in its role as the conscience of society, the cleric insisted the Church remains strong and resilient.

“The Church is marching on, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it,” he said. “The Church is not a building or a denomination; it is individual believers doing their best wherever they are.”

This year’s convention—holding simultaneously in Abuja and Lagos for the first time—will feature praise and worship, prayer sessions, humanitarian outreaches to IDPs, widows, orphans, and children, and a grand finale of thanksgiving and testimonies on November 9.

Rev. Jako recounted the Mission’s journey since the passing of its founder in 2019, noting that each convention theme has marked a phase of divine growth, from Arise to Not by Power nor by Might, From Glory to Glory, Overcomer, and Pressing Forward to Victory in 2024.

“This year’s theme is a continuation of that divine journey,” he said. “Just as Sarah laughed before the promise came to pass, Nigeria too will laugh again.”

As part of preparations, GBM launched Operation GBM Hand of Mercy, a nationwide humanitarian outreach running from October 30 to November 1, offering free medical care, empowerment programs, food distribution, and visits to orphanages and vulnerable communities.

Rev. Jako said the convention—which will feature spirit-filled worship, prophetic ministrations, healing services, and youth empowerment workshops—comes “at a critical moment in our national and spiritual journey.” Guest ministers include renowned evangelist Bishop Abraham Olaleye and other anointed ministers.

“This is not just another convention; it is a divine appointment,” he said. “We expect an outpouring of God’s power that will touch lives, families, and even the nation’s leadership.”

He invited Nigerians to participate physically or virtually, urging the nation to unite in prayer for a divine turnaround.

“This is the time of His visitation,” he said. “When God visits His people, He redeems, restores, and empowers them to fulfill His purpose.”

The Gospel Believers’ Mission, founded to preach the full gospel of Christ, remains a beacon of faith, discipleship, and humanitarian service across Nigeria and beyond.