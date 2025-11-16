‘Gen Zs aren’t lazy; we only desire quick progression, regular salary increases, all the perks’

By Matilda Ikediobi

Like being part of a team that has gone through the game of life together, a generation is a group of people born around the same time and shaped by the same events and trends.

For them, shared moments such as major world changes, popular music, or new technology help shape the way they think, live and see the world.

For Generation Z, fascinating creatures born with the internet and smartphones at their fingertips, growing up in a world of unprecedented connectivity and technological advancement is not only a flex but also a smart way to stay in tune with global trends.

Gen Zs, known for their boldness, confidence and distinctiveness, are shaping global trends in fashion, social media and entertainment through their connectivity and technological fluency.

But it does not just end there.

They do not just use the internet, they create and shape it. On platforms like YouTube, TikTok, WhatsApp and Instagram, they are active not only as viewers but also as content creators and influencers, teaching one another how to succeed in a world that is constantly changing.

Entitlement and irresponsibility

In recent times, however, concerns have emerged over a perceived sense of entitlement and irresponsibility among some Gen Zs, sparking discussions among older generations about the need for greater accountability, patience and maturity, especially in organisational settings.

Unlike old-timers who value job security and stability, Gen Zs are comfortable with change. They switch jobs frequently. In relationships, too, they are quick to move on when things no longer align with their beliefs. Rather than staying in one job for years, they prefer variety and freedom.

Many Gen Zs dream of having a successful and impressive career right away, without going through the long, step-by-step journey older generations experienced. They dislike slow progress and often feel frustrated by traditional career paths that take years to climb. A majority are said to desire quick progression, regular salary increases and all the perks.

While older generations often share their perspectives on how society is changing, Gen Zs frequently find themselves at the centre of such debates, especially among millennials and Generation X.

Big question

Are Gen Zs entitled, difficult, or simply misunderstood?

Dubai-based Human Resources Manager, Nicki Wilson, explained: “I often see young people come in energetically ready for work, then after a few months they start to dwindle in attitude and productivity.”

According to her, Gen Zs desire quick progression, regular salary increases, and all the perks.

She added: “Even when they have a great work environment or clear opportunities for growth, they often want more. I, as a millennial, had to work my way up, which is what most people would understand. But it’s as if Gen Z wants to skip a few steps.”

She also said many of them become overwhelmed by responsibility, which often leads to fragile mental health.

Generations before and Gen Z

For older generations, staying in one job for life was not unusual, it was often the only path. In their time, they did not have the same choices Gen Zs enjoy today. From then to now, technology and media consumption have evolved dramatically.

While Generation X was raised to acquire information from print, millennials witnessed the rise of search engines and YouTube. Gen Zs, however, have been surrounded by smart technology, high-speed internet and limitless access to information from the start.

They have far more choices, resources and opportunities than older generations, allowing them to chart their own paths.

Those decisions, however, have intensified criticism, particularly regarding their attitudes toward work and responsibility. But they have vowed never to back down.

For Gen Z, the old idea of climbing the corporate ladder in one company no longer resonates. Many young professionals now want to build something of their own and, the reality is, the tools and access they have today make that entirely feasible.

What do Gen Zs think?

Conversations with this reporter by two Gen Zs give a deeper insight into their processes.

Speaking to Sunday Vanguard, Callistus, a Gen Z, refuted claims of laziness or entitlement among Gen Z, saying they are simply reacting to a world that has failed to meet their efforts halfway.

He told this reporter that “we do not feel responsible for a system that does not care about us. The environment is not giving back the same energy we put in.”

To him, the issue is not that Gen Zs refuse to work, it is that they no longer trust the system that is supposed to reward responsibility.

While admitting that Gen Zs often appear entitled, always wanting more, always expecting better, he argues that “millennials at 30 had houses and cars. Today, those things are almost impossible to get. So, our entitlement increased because opportunities decreased.”

According to him, “social media also fuels this feeling, showing instant success everywhere and making young people feel they deserve the same even when real life doesn’t offer it. Our so-called entitlement is just a reaction. When the economy, government and even the system do not give you hope, you start believing you deserve better.”

Another Gen Z, Gift, told Sunday Vanguard that “older generations believe responsibility means staying loyal to your job, your country, or your commitments even when things are tough. But Gen Z sees it differently.

“We have grown up in a world where governments break promises, jobs do not pay well and inflation eats away at every effort. So, when young people ask: ‘why should I fight for a system that does not fight for me?’ It is not laziness, but loss of trust.

“For example, in Nigeria, the youth make up most of the population, yet many do not feel proud or motivated to serve their country. They have watched corruption, police brutality and poor governance crush hope. You cannot blame a generation for not wanting to give their all to a system that gives so little in return.”

Solution

Are Gen Zs truly more entitled than previous generations or are they simply challenging outdated models of work and success?

The truth may lie somewhere in between. Yes, there are real concerns about a reluctance to take on responsibility, especially when things get difficult. But there is also a deep desire for purpose, growth and impact, values every generation shares, even if expressed in different ways.

In the end, the debate over Gen Z may not be about who’s right or wrong, but whether society is willing to evolve how Gen Zs work, communicate and lead.

It is easy to criticise a generation, but harder and far more valuable to understand it.