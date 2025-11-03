Gas-laden tanker overturns in Lagos

A gas-laden tanker overturned on a Lagos road on Monday after the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

The General Manager (GM), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, who made this known in a statement on Monday in Lagos, said that timely response of traffic officials, however, averted an explosion at the scene.

He said that the incident occurred along the main carriageway at Chisco, before the traffic light inward Victoria Island area of Lagos.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the incident occurred when the driver of the truck, fully loaded with Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) cylinders, lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn on the busy expressway.

“Given the highly volatile nature of the product, the situation posed an immediate and severe threat to human life and property, necessitating urgent technical intervention, “ he said.

The GM said that LASTMA personnel swiftly cordoned off the affected area upon arriving at the scene, securing both the overturned vehicle and the CNG tanks.

According to him, this was done to prevent any leakage or ignition that could have triggered an explosive conflagration.

Bakare-Oki said that the LASTMA Rescue and Emergency Unit immediately activated a multi-agency emergency protocol, summoning key responders.

“The responders are the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the Lekki Concession Company (LCC), the Nigeria Police Force, and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

“Through this rapid inter-agency collaboration, the imminent threat was expertly contained, and normalcy was swiftly restored, “ he said.

Bakare-Oki, who was physically present at the scene, lauded the prompt and disciplined conduct of his officers and partner agencies.

He disclosed that the upturned gas tanker was professionally recovered, using state-of-the-art heavy-duty cranes and recovery equipment mobilised to the site.

“Their immediate action in securing the environment prevented what could have been an unspeakable tragedy.

“We ensured that the recovery process was conducted under the highest safety protocols to eliminate any residual risk,” he said.

He further revealed that additional LASTMA personnel were deployed to the area to manage the resultant traffic congestion.

He added that the team guaranteed the safety of commuters navigating through the Victoria Island corridor.

“While the main carriageway was closed temporarily from Chisco inward Victoria Island, motorists were immediately diverted through the new coastal road and reconnected via Bar Beach.

“This ensured the continuity of vehicular movement till the recovery operation was safely concluded and the road reopened to normal traffic,” he said.

The GM emphasised that the incident underscored the critical importance of adherence to road safety regulations, especially among truck drivers and operators of articulated vehicles transporting flammable and hazardous materials.

He admonished such operators to strictly observe prescribed speed limits, maintain their vehicles in sound mechanical condition, and exercise heightened vigilance, particularly under wet weather conditions.