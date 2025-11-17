Ganduje’s son receives 500 Kwankwaso loyalists into APC

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA — Kano’s political dynamics took a new turn on Sunday as Engr. Umar Abdullahi Umar, son of former governor and ex-APC National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, received more than 500 defectors from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), many of them long-time loyalists of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defection ceremony, held at the Armani Event Centre in Kano, followed the completion of the first phase of Umar’s extensive empowerment programme aimed at strengthening the APC’s grassroots support across all 44 local government areas of the state.

Welcoming the new entrants, Umar assured them of full integration into the party, describing their move as “a courageous decision to join the strongest political party in Africa.” He added that the APC remains open to all Nigerians seeking a more stable and inclusive political home.

“We will treat you as bona fide members without any discrimination,” he said, commending their resolve “to see the truth and join the APC.”

Earlier, Umar, who serves as Executive Director of Technical Services at the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), distributed empowerment items to more than 3,000 youths across the state. According to Edwin Olofu, Chief Press Secretary to the former APC National Chairman, the intervention was part of a long-term strategy to boost agricultural productivity and promote economic self-reliance among party supporters.

Items distributed included tricycles, mini-trucks, fertilizers, herbicides, improved seedlings, irrigation pumps, agro-processing machines, and solar-powered devices—tools Umar described as essential for revitalizing farming and improving livelihoods.

He told attendees that the initiative was just the beginning. “Plans for the next phase are already underway. Any APC member who didn’t receive support today should not lose hope—your turn will come,” he assured.

Umar said his efforts were driven by a passion to uplift youths and women across Kano, extending beyond his Tofa/Dawakin-Tofa and Rimingado Federal Constituency to the entire state. He also commended key APC leaders, including Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, Murtala Sule Garo, Abba Bichi, and Mariya Bunkure, for inspiring his commitment to public service.

Beneficiaries expressed gratitude. Farmer Aminu Ahmad said the free fertilizer would help revive productivity weakened by rising input costs. Another recipient, who received a solar-powered irrigation pump, said it was the first such support his community had ever received, adding, “We thank Abba Ganduje, and we will repay good with good.”