FUTA to withdraw certificates of graduates found culpable of misconduct

The Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) has threatened to withdraw the certificate of any of its alumni found culpable of misconduct.

Prof. Adenike Oladiji, Vice Chancellor, FUTA, said this on Friday at the 36th Convocation and Award of First Degrees of the university, where a total of 2,747 students graduated.

Oladiji, who asked the graduates to explore the hard times and challenges before them to be creative and innovative, said their character would take them higher in their endeavour in life.

“As it is often said, no man can climb out beyond the limits of his character. Your character would determine how far you would go in life.

“Bear in mind also, the university reserves the right to withdraw your certificate if you misrepresent her anywhere.

“Our earnest expectation is that you will become alumni to be proud of in no distant future.

“I therefore admonish you to continue to uphold the values that FUTA holds dear. By all means, remain men and women of noble character.

“Skills can take you to the top, but you require character to remain there,” she said.

The vice chancellor said that FUTA had received numerous accolades locally and internationally as a result of the exploits of its graduates.

According to her, the university will continually assist its alumni whenever the need arises.

Oladiji explained that a total number of 2,747 students were being awarded first-degree honours, with 240 in the First Class category in the 2024/2025 academic session.

She added that 1,479 students are in the Second Class (Upper Division) category, while 912 students are in the Second Class (Lower Division) category, and 116 students are in the Third Class category.

According to her, Mr Aduragbemi Akindunbi from the Department of Civil Engineering is the overall best graduating student with a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 4.98.

Also speaking, the Pro-Chancellor of FUTA, Prof. Nora Daduut, commended President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Initiative that was aimed at taking the country to greater heights and making the country a pride in the comity of nations.

Daduud, who highlighted achievements of the institution’s governing council, said that the council had enjoyed a good relationship with staff and students.

She added that staff welfare was not taken for granted, adding that there was constant training and capacity building to engage productivity.

According to her, no fewer than 3,000 students of the institution have benefitted from the student loan scheme courtesy of President Tinubu’s initiative in making tertiary education seamless.

The pro-chancellor said that in spite of paucity of funds, FUTA had progressed in the 2024/2025 academic session.

She enjoined the graduating students to make themselves agents of positive change that would impact the society. (NAN)