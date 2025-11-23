Fury in South East over Nnamdi Kanu’s relocation to Sokoto prison

By Steve Oko

Angry reactions have trailed the conviction of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and his subsequent relocation to Sokoto prison.

Igbo youths demanded his immediate relocation to Abuja or a safer location, while Methodist Archbishop of Umuahia Diocese, Dr Raphael Opoko, advised the Federal Government to tread with caution.

Meanwhile, a former member representing Aba East Constituency in Abia State House of Assembly, Obinna Ichita, blamed Kanu’s ordeal on lack of unity and coordination among South-East political leaders to advance his cause.

Rationale

Opoko, in a chat with Vanguard, queried the rationale behind the decision to move Kanu to Sokoto considering the volatile security situation in the state.

He warned of the far-reaching implications of Kanu coming under harmsway in an unsafe custodial facility.

He said: “I want them to understand one thing. When people die in such circumstances, you make them a martyr. And when they make them a martyr, you end up raising other people much more than the person killed. This is a fragile situation, and Nigeria must tread with caution. A situation where you are making people to feel that they don’t matter, their lives don’t matter, is bad.”

The clergyman, however, sued for peace, urging South-East youths and all those disappointed over the judgment to remain calm.

He said: “The kind of judgement that was given is very alarming. I don’t know how the judge came about it. I don’t know how he came about the issue of the United States embassy bombing which was never mentioned in the court. I was at the court severally and nobody ever testified about that against Kanu. So, how did the judge manufacture that?

“I don’t know what is happening. I don’t know the kind of judges that we have in this nation. He said Kanu made a broadcast and incited people but how does calling for a referendum amount to waging war?

“What about those bandits who come fully armed and they are holding peace talks with government officials?

We are making Nigeria a laughing stock.”

Reverse

Also, Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, in a statement by its President General, Goodluck Ibem, urged federal government to reverse the decision to move Kanu to Sokoto.

The statement reads: “It is a well-documented concern that parts of the North-West, including Sokoto, have faced ongoing threats from terrorist groups such as Boko Haram, ISWAP, bandits, and other insurgent factions.

“The security environment in these areas remains fragile, with high-profile targets and security personnel frequently attacked. Placing Nnamdi Kanu in such a setting is dangerous and could have serious consequences for his safety and for national security.

“We recall that in 2022, the Kuje Prison attack in Abuja—the nation’s capital—saw terrorists strike the facility and free inmates, highlighting the vulnerability of correctional institutions and the difficulty of guaranteeing absolute safety in certain locations. This history should inform any decision regarding the placement of high-profile prisoners, to ensure their lives are not placed at undue risk.

“The FG should conduct a transparent security risk assessment prior to his movements, ensuring his safety and constitutional rights are safeguarded. We emphasise that the safety of Nnamdi Kanu, the integrity of the justice process, and the security of the country must not be compromised.”

Condemnation

On his part, Ichita, in a statement, also condemned the conviction of Kanu. He said: “The situation around Nnamdi Kanu has revealed a deep gap in collective leadership across the South-East. There was no united or courageous regional effort when it mattered most. Both the South-East governors and the South-East Caucus in the National Assembly had a unique opportunity to speak with one voice and pursue a clear political path.

“Even more troubling is the fact that some South-East leaders were comfortable using Nnamdi’s name for political visibility, yet could not stand firmly when a coordinated position was needed.

At moments when unity would have made the biggest difference, the region’s collective voice was missing. “The South-East governors publicly announced their intention to meet the President to pursue a political solution, yet that promise never materialised.

“How does imprisoning one man resolve long-standing political grievances affecting millions? This is a time for honesty, leadership, and responsibility. Nigeria cannot continue to avoid political engagement while relying solely on legal judgments to address deep-rooted issues. The future of the South-East — and Nigeria as a whole — depends on sincere dialogue, not silence or missed opportunities.”