Full List: Osimhen, Salah, Hakimi make final lists for CAF player of the year award

The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) has officially revealed the top three nominees in each of the Men’s Categories for the highly anticipated CAF Awards 2025.

The prestigious event is scheduled to take place in Rabat, Morocco, on 19 November 2025, starting at 19:00 local time (18:00 GMT), celebrating the outstanding performances and achievements that have defined African football over the past year.

Leading the race for the Men’s Player of the Year are three of the continent’s brightest stars: Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool), Achraf Hakimi (Morocco/Paris Saint-Germain), and Victor Osimhen (Nigeria/Galatasaray).

Other categories announced include Goalkeeper of the Year, Interclub Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Young Player of the Year, National Team of the Year, and Club of the Year. CAF confirmed that seven men’s categories in total have been shortlisted, with the top three performers in each category recognized for their contributions between 6 January and 15 October 2025.

The shortlists for the Men’s Categories are as follows:

Player of the Year

Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco/Paris Saint-Germain)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria/Galatasaray)

Goalkeeper of the Year

Munir Mohamedi (Morocco/RS Berkane)

Yassine Bonou (Morocco/Al Hilal)

Ronwen Williams (South Africa/Mamelodi Sundowns)

Interclub Player of the Year

Fiston Mayele (DR Congo/Pyramids)

Mohamed Chibi (Morocco/Pyramids)

Oussama Lamlioui (Morocco/RS Berkane)

Coach of the Year

Bubista (Cape Verde)

Mohamed Ouahbi (Morocco U-20)

Walid Regragui (Morocco)

Young Player of the Year

Abdellah Ouazane (Morocco/Ajax)

Othmane Maamma (Morocco/Watford)

Tylon Smith (South Africa/Queens Park Rangers)

National Team of the Year

Cape Verde

Morocco

Morocco U-20

Club of the Year

Pyramids

RS Berkane

Mamelodi Sundowns

CAF’s annual awards celebrate excellence in African football, recognizing players, coaches, and teams who have made significant contributions at both club and national levels. The winners will be announced at the ceremony in Rabat later this month.

Vanguard News