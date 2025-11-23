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November 23, 2025

Full list of 50 students who escaped from Niger Catholic School

Full list of 50 students who escaped from Niger Catholic School

Fifty pupils abducted from St. Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri, Agwara LGA of Niger State have escaped from captivity, according to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The students regained their freedom between Friday and Saturday and quietly reunited with their families.

Their escape was confirmed after school officials reached out to parents who had taken the children home.

CAN’s Niger State chairman and Catholic bishop of Kontagora, Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, explained that although the pupils escaped safely, they did not return to the school immediately, prompting verification visits to families.

Full List of the 50 Pupils Who Escaped

  1. Samson Bitrus
  2. Emmanuel Francis
  3. Amos Mathew
  4. Timothy Peter
  5. Ayuba Victor
  6. Bulus Emmanuel
  7. Bulus Samaila
  8. Caleb Hossa
  9. Catherine Emmanuel
  10. Christopher Ezekiel
  11. Dominic Daniel
  12. Dominic Elisha
  13. Elisha Haruna
  14. Ezekiel Yakubu
  15. Ezekiel Emmanuel
  16. Ezekiel Samuel
  17. Ezekiel Plus
  18. Ezra James
  19. Femi Peter
  20. Gloria Jeremiah
  21. Godiya Mathew
  22. Ibiya
  23. Ishaaya David
  24. Joseph Sunday
  25. Julius Paul
  26. Justina Adamu
  27. Keziah Musa
  28. Lawrence James
  29. Lawrence Yohanna
  30. Marcus Bulus
  31. Mariam Joshua
  32. Mathew Dauda
  33. Micah Luka
  34. Michael Jacob
  35. Musa Timothy
  36. Naomi Bulus
  37. Nicodemus Ibrahim
  38. Peter Jonathan
  39. Priscilla Peter
  40. Emmanuel Godwin
  41. Samaila Dauda
  42. Stephen Andrew
  43. Sunday Shadrach
  44. Victoria David
  45. Victoria Ishaku
  46. Vincent Emmanuel
  47. Yahaya Sani
  48. Yakubu Saminu
  49. Yunusa Musa
  50. Yusuf Sunday

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