Full list of 50 students who escaped from Niger Catholic School

Fifty pupils abducted from St. Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri, Agwara LGA of Niger State have escaped from captivity, according to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The students regained their freedom between Friday and Saturday and quietly reunited with their families.

Their escape was confirmed after school officials reached out to parents who had taken the children home.

CAN’s Niger State chairman and Catholic bishop of Kontagora, Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, explained that although the pupils escaped safely, they did not return to the school immediately, prompting verification visits to families.

Full List of the 50 Pupils Who Escaped

Samson Bitrus Emmanuel Francis Amos Mathew Timothy Peter Ayuba Victor Bulus Emmanuel Bulus Samaila Caleb Hossa Catherine Emmanuel Christopher Ezekiel Dominic Daniel Dominic Elisha Elisha Haruna Ezekiel Yakubu Ezekiel Emmanuel Ezekiel Samuel Ezekiel Plus Ezra James Femi Peter Gloria Jeremiah Godiya Mathew Ibiya Ishaaya David Joseph Sunday Julius Paul Justina Adamu Keziah Musa Lawrence James Lawrence Yohanna Marcus Bulus Mariam Joshua Mathew Dauda Micah Luka Michael Jacob Musa Timothy Naomi Bulus Nicodemus Ibrahim Peter Jonathan Priscilla Peter Emmanuel Godwin Samaila Dauda Stephen Andrew Sunday Shadrach Victoria David Victoria Ishaku Vincent Emmanuel Yahaya Sani Yakubu Saminu Yunusa Musa Yusuf Sunday

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