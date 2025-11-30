Full List: Fani-Kayode, Omokri, 30 others Tinubu nominated as ambassadors

President Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu has transmitted a list of 32 ambassador-designate nominees to the Senate, seeking their confirmation for Nigeria’s next set of diplomatic postings.
In a statement issued on Saturday by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, the nominees comprise 17 non-career diplomats and 15 career officers selected to represent Nigeria in key global capitals and multilateral institutions.
Below is the full list:
Non-Career Ambassadors (17 nominees)
Barrister Ogbonnaya Kalu (Abia)
Reno Omokri (Delta) – Former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan
Prof. Mahmood Yakubu (Bauchi) – Former INEC Chairman
Erelu Bisi Angela Adebayo (Ekiti) – Former Ekiti First Lady
Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) – Former Governor of Enugu State
Tasiu Musa Maigari (Katsina) – Former Speaker, Katsina House of Assembly
Yakubu N. Gambo (Plateau) – Former Plateau Commissioner, ex-Deputy Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission
Prof. Nora Ladi Daduut (Plateau) – Former Senator
Otunba Femi Pedro (Lagos) – Former Deputy Governor of Lagos State
Chief Femi Fani-Kayode (Osun) – Former Aviation Minister
Barr. Nkechi Linda Ufochukwu (Anambra) – Legal practitioner
Fatima Florence Ajimobi (Oyo) – Former First Lady of Oyo State
Lola Akande (Lagos) – Former Lagos State Commissioner
Grace Bent (Adamawa) – Former Senator
Dr. Victor Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) – Former Governor of Abia State
Senator Jimoh Ibrahim (Ondo) – Businessman and former Senator
Ambassador Paul Oga Adikwu (Benue) – Former Ambassador to the Holy See
Career Ambassadors (15 nominees)
Enebechi Monica Okwuchukwu (Abia)
Yakubu Nyaku Danladi (Taraba)
Miamuna Ibrahim Besto (Adamawa)
Musa Musa Abubakar (Kebbi)
Syndoph Paebi Endoni (Bayelsa)
Chima Geoffrey Lioma David (Ebonyi)
Mopelola Adeola-Ibrahim (Ogun)
Abimbola Samuel Reuben (Ondo)
Yvonne Ehinosen Odumah (Edo)
Hamza Mohammed Salau (Niger)
Ambassador Shehu Barde (Katsina)
Ambassador Ahmed Mohammed Monguno (Borno)
Ambassador Muhammad Saidu Dahiru (Kaduna)
Ambassador Olatunji Ahmed Sulu Gambari (Kwara)
Ambassador Wahab Adekola Akande (Osun)
The prospective envoys will be deployed to strategic nations such as China, India, South Korea, Canada, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, South Africa, and Kenya. They will also serve in major international missions, including the United Nations, UNESCO, and the African Union.
Their specific assignments will be finalised and announced after the Senate completes the confirmation process.
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