Full List: African countries Nigerians can visit without a visa

Planning a trip to another African country doesn’t always mean navigating long embassy queues or spending heavily on visa applications. With your Nigerian passport, there are several African destinations you can enter freely, making travel simpler and more affordable.

These countries offer a chance to enjoy diverse cultures, stunning scenery, and rich history without the barrier of a visa.

However, you should still confirm entry rules, check passport validity, and make sure all travel arrangements are in place before departure.

For those looking to explore the continent, according to Passport Index, here are countries Nigerians can visit without a visa.

FULL LIST

Benin Republic

Ghana

Mali

Niger

Chad

Kenya

Rwanda

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Ivory Coast

Libera

Guinea

Togo

Sierra Leone

Senegal

Guinea-Bissau

Seychelles

Cabo Verde

Gambia