Full List: African countries Nigerians can visit without a visa

Planning a trip to another African country doesn’t always mean navigating long embassy queues or spending heavily on visa applications. With your Nigerian passport, there are several African destinations you can enter freely, making travel simpler and more affordable.
These countries offer a chance to enjoy diverse cultures, stunning scenery, and rich history without the barrier of a visa.
However, you should still confirm entry rules, check passport validity, and make sure all travel arrangements are in place before departure.
For those looking to explore the continent, according to Passport Index, here are countries Nigerians can visit without a visa.
FULL LIST
Benin Republic
Ghana
Mali
Niger
Chad
Kenya
Rwanda
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
Ivory Coast
Libera
Guinea
Togo
Sierra Leone
Senegal
Guinea-Bissau
Seychelles
Cabo Verde
Gambia
