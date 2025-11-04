Fuel tanker falls near NIMASA office in Kirikiri

Fuel Tanker

…causes panic, forces road closure

By Esther Onyegbula

A major disaster was averted on Monday evening after a fuel-laden tanker fell and spilled its content in front of the Nigerian Maritime Resources Development Centre, a facility of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), in Kirikiri, Lagos.

The incident, which occurred along the busy Kirikiri axis, forced emergency responders to shut down vehicular movement within a 500-metre radius to prevent a possible explosion.

When Vanguard arrived at the scene, officials of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), and the police were seen dousing the spill and supervising the transloading of the remaining product into another tanker.

There was no fire outbreak, casualty, or property damage at press time. Three fire trucks were observed on ground working to neutralise the flammable spill, while security personnel cordoned off the area to keep motorists and pedestrians away.

A large crowd, including passers-by and bystanders, gathered at a safe distance as shop owners hurriedly shut their business premises out of fear of a possible explosion. Some residents, however, remained nearby monitoring the situation.

An eyewitness who spoke to Vanguard blamed the accident on a man-made pothole near the NIMASA office, alleging that it was deliberately created by individuals looking to force vehicles to slow down for extortion.

According to him, “No matter how government repairs the spot, unknown people still come at night to dig the hole back so vehicles can slow down. That way, road safety officers, police officers, and touts collect money from motorists, especially tanker drivers.”

The situation was under control as of the time of filing this report, with responders working to restore normalcy and ensure public safety. Motorists were advised to take alternative routes pending clearance of the scene.