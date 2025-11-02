From Clinics to Classrooms: How Jaiyesimi is transforming healthcare and mentoring future leaders

By Kenneth Oboh

In Nigeria, where access to quality healthcare can be a daily struggle for many, one doctor is changing the game. Dr. Ayoola Temitope Jaiyesimi has spent over two decades transforming healthcare delivery, mentoring the next generation of medical professionals, and creating programs that touch thousands of lives across the country. Her work goes beyond treating illness; it is about building systems, empowering communities, and inspiring future leaders in medicine.

Dr. Jaiyesimi first drew national attention with her free kidney screening initiative for Lagos State police officers, a pioneering program that screened hundreds for kidney disease. She says, “The most rewarding part is seeing communities take ownership of their health and make informed decisions.” This early project set the stage for numerous public health campaigns addressing HIV, Hepatitis B, malaria, cervical cancer, maternal health, and mental wellness. Together, these programs have reached more than 50,000 people, improving early detection, raising awareness, and reducing preventable illnesses by about 25 percent.

As Medical Director of Newgate Medical Services and later Principal Medical Officer at Lagos State University of Science and Technology, Dr. Jaiyesimi has expanded healthcare access to underserved regions and modernized hospital systems. She has introduced electronic medical records, led preventive health campaigns, and optimized clinical operations to ensure that hospitals not only treat patients but also educate and engage communities. “Healthcare is about creating lasting change, touching lives, building systems, and empowering others to continue the work long after you have left the room,” she explains.

Mentorship is another cornerstone of Dr. Jaiyesimi’s impact. She has guided over 200 young doctors and healthcare professionals, helping them develop clinical expertise, leadership skills, and ethical practices. Many of her mentees now lead hospital departments, establish private practices, or champion public health initiatives across Nigeria. “Watching my mentees grow into leaders themselves is one of the greatest rewards of my career,” she says.

Her influence extends beyond hospitals and clinics. Dr. Jaiyesimi is a committed advocate against teenage pregnancy and a strong supporter of girls’ education. She conducts interactive workshops and awareness campaigns that encourage students to make informed choices and focus on their long-term goals. Her approach integrates health education with social empowerment, ensuring that preventive healthcare addresses both medical and societal challenges.

Known affectionately as the “smiling doctor,” Dr. Jaiyesimi also quietly runs the “Help Pay for Medical Bills” initiative. Through this private effort, she has personally funded medical treatment for hundreds of patients who could not afford care. Her philanthropic approach complements her public initiatives, demonstrating that her impact is both systemic and deeply personal.

Dr. Ayoola Temitope Jaiyesimi has been recognized by community leaders, professional peers, and national media for her transformative contributions to healthcare, mentorship, and public health advocacy. Her career shows how vision, dedication, and compassion can improve lives, strengthen systems, and inspire the next generation of medical leaders in Nigeria.