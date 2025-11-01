Fresh crisis rocks PDP as faction suspends Damagum, Ologunagba, others

The internal turmoil within the Peoples Democratic Party deepened on Saturday as a parallel leadership group emerged and announced the suspension of Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, along with five members of the National Working Committee.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on behalf of the faction, PDP National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu proclaimed the party’s National Vice Chairman (North Central), Mohammed Abdulrahman, as the new Acting National Chairman.

Vanguard had earlier reported that the PDP, on Saturday, suspended its National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and the National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, for alleged anti-party activities. Also suspended were the National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, and the Deputy National Legal Adviser, Okechukwu Osuoha.

The National Working Committee took the decision at a meeting held in Abuja, barely 24 hours after a Federal High Court in Abuja halted the party’s proposed November 15 national elective convention.

Speaking on the development, Anyanwu said, “Unfortunately, some people may say that the National Secretary, National Organising Secretary who has the responsibility of monitoring everything and the National Legal Adviser, who is responsible for all legal issues, were purportedly suspended.

“On this note, we decided to suspend the National Chairman of the party, Ambassador Ilya Damagum, for incompetence, financial misconduct, and disregard for court judgment. He has been suspended for one month and should face the Disciplinary Committee.

“Secondly, we also suspended the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, for issuing statements without the party’s approval, and the Deputy National Vice Chairman (South), Taofeek Arapaja, has also been suspended.

“The National Financial Secretary, Daniel Woyenguikoro, who has been involved in alleged financial misconduct, has also been suspended.

“The National Youth Leader, Sulaiman Kadade, and the Deputy National Secretary, Setonji Koshoedo, have also been suspended for 30 days. All of them will be sent to the Disciplinary Committee to show cause why they should not be expelled.

“Therefore, we are announcing the National Vice Chairman (North Central) to serve as the Acting National Chairman, Mohammed Abdulrahman.”