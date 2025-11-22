Fresh crisis hits Kano APC as Party chair, Minister clash

By Bashir Bello

KANO – A fresh crisis is currently rocking the All Progressive Congress, APC in Kano State as the party Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas and Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Yusuf Abdullahi Atta clashes over comments.

It was gathered that the crisis started from comments by the Minister where he allegedly endorsed a preferred candidate.

The party Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas warned the Minister to restrain from such behavior, noting that failure to comply the party may be compelled to take disciplinary action against him.

Abbas who described the statement as unguarded, said it has the tendency of creating misunderstanding and disunity among members of the party, as it may be misunderstood for the official position of the party.

According to him, “The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has observed with concern recent comments you made in the media regarding internal party matters and aspirants within the party. These statements have the tendency misunderstandings and disunity among members. to provoke Issues relating to party affairs fall strictly within the purview of the APC leadership and its designated spokespersons. You are not assigned public relations role within the party, and such public comments may be wrongly interpreted as official party positions. Although You have the right to support and promote any aspirant of your choice, however, by virtue of your position as Hon. Minister and member of federal executive council you are expected to engage on issues that will facilitate the unity of all party members.

“The party observed that you are in the habit of making such uncomplimentary and derogatory public pronouncement and therefore have no alternative than to warn you to restrain from such behavior, failure in which the party may be compelled to take further disciplinary action against you,” the party Chairman, Abbas stated.

Responding, the Minister, Attah said his recent statements were made within his democratic rights, without intention of causing friction within the party.

In a statement by his publicity aide, Seyi Olorunsola, the minister said he was issuing a formal response for clarity purpose, public education, and restating his unwavering loyalty to the party and Mr president.

Attah cautioned against dragging internal party matters to national spotlight at a time when the country is grappling with urgent security concerns.

The statement said: “The Honourable Minister views the decision to draft and circulate such a letter—especially one copied to the president—at a time when Nigeria faces a declared national security emergency, as an unnecessary distraction.

“With the President suspending his international engagements, including the G-20 Summit in South Africa and a planned AU meeting in Angola, in order to attend to urgent state security matters, the priority of every patriotic leader should be unity, focus, and unwavering support for the Commander-in-Chief.

“The minister wishes to reaffirm that, beyond being a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and a proud member of the APC in Kano State, he is first and foremost a citizen of Nigeria with constitutionally guaranteed freedom of expression and opinion.

“The minister’s loyalty to President Bola Tinubu and the APC is unquestionable and has been demonstrated consistently through sacrifice and commitment to party’s ideals.

“Therefore, any suggestion that his recent public comments amount to ‘disaffection’ or an attempt to arrogate party leadership to himself is not only unfounded but reflects a narrow and erroneous understanding of democratic rights and internal party dynamics.

“If offering a sincere, well-reasoned, and patriotic opinion on the future direction of the party ahead of the 2027 elections is what the writers of the letter consider a wrongdoing, then the Minister stands ‘guilty as charged’—guilty only of loving his party enough to speak truthfully and strategically at a crucial moment.”

Attah also addressed concerns following his recent endorsement of Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau’s 2027 governorship ambition, which party members said prompted the warning from the Kano APC.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the minister’s recent comments on the suitability of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, as the most viable gubernatorial candidate for the APC in 2027, were personal and patriotic assessments—not official party declarations.

“Senator Barau represents, in the minister’s view, the strongest and most unifying choice for the APC to reclaim Government House Kano at the 2027 general election.

“This assessment is based on sound political foresight and decades of engagement with the grassroots.

“The minister believes party leaders should welcome strategic thinking that positions the APC for victory before formal nomination processes begin.

“His comments were never intended to usurp the powers of party organs, rather, they were reflections of democratic analysis—open to debate, disagreement, or acceptance by party members.

“The Minister remains committed to the APC, to the President, and to the peace and progress of Kano State,” the statement however reads.