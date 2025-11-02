Foundation’s 2025 COSPRA summit to champion safer digital future

By Juliet Umeh

The Ndukwe Kalu Foundation, NKF, has unveiled plans for the 2025 edition of its flagship Child Online Safety Protection and Reporting of Abuse, COSPRA, Summit.

This year’s summit, themed “Empowering Digital Citizens: Building a Safer Online Generation,” aims to promote safer internet use and digital responsibility among young Nigerians.

The annual summit, proudly sponsored by the Nigeria Internet Registration Association, NiRA, will bring together leading voices in technology, education, and child protection to tackle one of today’s most pressing challenges — ensuring a safer digital environment for children and young people.

The 2025 edition, which has key implementing partners and co-sponsors including the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, Internet Society, ISOC, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, and the Lagos State Education Board, is expected to ignite a national movement toward responsible digital citizenship.

Speaking on the forthcoming event, the Executive Secretary of the Foundation, Ms. Erica Okibe, said: “COSPRA isn’t just another summit — it’s a clarion call to action. We are uniting institutions, parents, and digital stakeholders to empower our young people to thrive safely and responsibly in the online world.”

Now in its flagship phase, COSPRA has evolved into a rallying platform for government agencies, educators, innovators, and advocates combating online abuse, misinformation, and child exploitation.

The 2025 edition will feature interactive panels, policy dialogues, youth innovation showcases, and a national pledge for child online safety.

It is scheduled to hold on November 20, 2025, at the Afe Babalola Hall, University of Lagos.

As Nigeria’s digital space continues to expand, COSPRA stands as a timely reminder that protecting children online is not optional, it is essential.