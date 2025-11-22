Forest beat Liverpool 3-0 to add to English champions’ woes

Liverpool’s Egyptian striker #11 Mohamed Salah (R) reacts as Nottingham Forrest players (back L) celebrate after their third goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on November 22, 2025. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR ‘LIVE’ SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO VIDEO EMULATION. SOCIAL MEDIA IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO USE IN BETTING PUBLICATIONS, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. /





Nottingham Forest won 3-0 away to Liverpool on Saturday to inflict a fresh blow on the champions’ hopes of defending their Premier League title.

The defeat at Anfield was Liverpool’s sixth loss in their last seven Premier League matches and left them eight points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

Brazilian defender Murillo gave Forest a 33rd-minute lead following a corner. Nicolo Savona doubled the visitors’ advantage early in the second half.

Morgan Gibbs-White put the result beyond doubt 12 minutes from time after he followed up Alisson’s save from Omari Hutchinson.

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