Foreign Loans: Stop rubber-stamping executive or resign  —  Group tells lawmakers

The Civic Alliance for Fiscal Transparency (CAFT) has called on members of the National Assembly to either hold the executive arm of government accountable for newly approved foreign loans and the delayed implementation of the 2025 capital budget or resign from office.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the president of CAFT, Engr. Ayodele Olaposi, accused lawmakers of failing in their oversight duties, saying Nigerians were tired of a legislature that “approves loans with one hand and closes its eyes with the other.”

He said the responsibility of lawmakers extends beyond passing budgets to ensuring that every borrowed dollar and every naira allocated for capital projects delivers visible benefits to citizens.

“It is unacceptable that after celebrating revenue growth and approving multi-billion-dollar loans, the government still drags its feet on the 2025 capital budget,” Olaposi said.

“This delay hurts the economy and erodes public confidence. Implementing the budget fully and transparently will prove that this administration is genuinely committed to developing the land and not just managing headlines.”

Olaposi noted that despite the Tinubu administration’s reported fiscal reforms and improved oil earnings, the impact had not been felt by ordinary Nigerians because capital spending had stalled.

The group warned that Nigeria’s debt profile, which has risen to ₦149 trillion as of mid-2025, and debt servicing consuming more than 60 percent of federal revenue, poses a major economic risk.

“The National Assembly must not become a clearing house for unsustainable borrowing,” CAFT said. “Every loan approved must be tracked, audited, and tied to measurable impact. The time has come for legislators to justify the trust placed in them or make way for those who will.”

The organisation urged lawmakers to demand full disclosure of how new foreign loans will be spent, project by project, and ensure funds are prioritised for infrastructure, job creation, and poverty reduction. It also called for quarterly progress reports to enhance public trust.

“True accountability is not about speeches or committee sittings — it’s about results,” Olaposi added. “When roads are built, when schools function, when hospitals receive equipment, Nigerians will know that governance is working.”

CAFT reaffirmed its support for responsible fiscal management but cautioned that bureaucratic inertia must not derail promised reforms.